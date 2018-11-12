“HUNG UP”(On you) – By Des Kelly

Don’t “hang-up” on me, folks. Not just yet, anyway.

Here is a remarkable good-news story, closely following another “crazy” one, with some idiot running amok in Melbourne, very recently, indeed, stabbing people to death, setting a vehicle alight in the heart of the C.B.D., trying to stab a couple of Policemen, when a third one came up and shot the S.O.B., unfortunately, in that hospital resources had to become involved, caring for this idiot, using Melbourne taxpayer money, to do so. People can now “watch” these things as they happen (on television), with the technology we now boast about. This crazy episode had people screaming “Oh God”, not another terrorist attack, is it”?.

I certainly do not intend to publicize this bad news any more than I have to, people have only to switch on their T.V. to get further details, but here is the “good-news” story.

Once again, in Melbourne, at the Royal Children’s Hospital, beautiful conjoined twins Nima & Dawa have now been surgically separated, involving about 6 hours, plus about eighteen wonderful Doctors, Surgeons & Staff, doing their superb work to give two little girls a chance to live separate lives, in future. Heartiest congratulations to everyone concerned.

Why this stupid terrorist-style man even had to steal an atom of thunder from what was happening within a stone’s throw away, from the Children’s Hospital is anybody’s guess.President Trump is hinting on twitter, that he is seriously thinking about the “Death-Penalty”, after what happened over there, quite recently, and I totally agree with him.My only draw-back on this, is that this “penalty” is too quick and easy for these bastards. They should be made to suffer as much as they have made their victims suffer, and then die. Good riddance of bad rubbish, I would say.

Now, to get back to my “telephone talk”. Something completely new, probably unheard of, in Australia is this phenomenon titled “Country-Jazz”. We have all heard of Country Music in general, beginning with Gospel, going on to the “Old-Opry” style, then to “Nashville”, Country-Rock, and ending up in ” Modern- Country”.

Junior Brown, also unheard of, in Australia, very much, BUT one of the finest Country/Jazz guitarists I have ever had the pleasure of watching. Until now, it has always been people such as Chet Atkins & Les Paul for me, but, Ladies and Gentlemen, let me introduce Junior Brown, singer, songwriter, guitarist/steel guitarist, etc., etc., for your enjoyment. Especially for the members and readers of eLanka, everywhere, I’M HUNG-UP, ON YOU.

Desmond Kelly

Star of eLanka

(Editor-in-Chief)