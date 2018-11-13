THE WORLD WEEPS” (While Pariahs Prosper) – by Des Kelly

Armistice day, 2018. One hundred years since the guns of the first World War (supposedly the war to end all Wars) were silenced, hopefully to fulfil the supposition above, but what happens ?,

A little pariah Corporal, failed artist, charisma of a gnat, moustache & all, BUT, with the gift of the gab, suddenly takes over, forms a “Party” under a geometrical sign, named the “Swastika”, seduces a Nation that was going through difficult times, with shouted promises from atop his soapbox, gets promoted to the top of his class, gains the trust of his people, gathers a bunch of like-minded pariahs, and, instead of being satisfied with everything they now have gained, decide to put a finish to the entire Nation which previously boasted Jesus Christ, among others, and having almost accomplished this nefarious act, then becomes the brother of Narcissus, wanting to take over the rest of the World, but ends up shooting himself.

I have related the above story in one lengthy paragraph only because I do not really think that Adolph Hitler deserved any more than that. This was the start of World War Two.!!

Now, in the 21st Century, everyone in the World remembers the Centenary of the Armistice, and rightfully so, Every single “life” extinguished in the cause of defending one’s Country should be forever in the memory of each and every one of us who have survived not only the 1st & 2nd World Wars, but plenty of other useless ones, in between, including, of course, the absolutely stupid one that lasted for over 26 years in the Island Paradise that is Sri Lanka.

Once again, everyone blessed with even half a brain, has to now fight these no-brain pariahs calling themselves terrorists. Using “Religon” as a “front-piece”, these terrorists think (like Hitler did), think that in the future, they will rule the World. They are SO WRONG. Some battles ?, perhaps, but NEVER this War.

To finish with the latest Bourke Street incident in Melbourne, just last weekend, my eldest son & his partner were only MINUTES away from the terrible terrorist incident that killed an ionic restaurant owner, and wounded, by stabbing, two more innocent people before, he, the terrorist was shot by a police officer and died later on, in hospital.

My son may well have been killed himself, and even to think of this makes me very angry indeed. I do not intend to try and teach the Police Commissioner his job, but why were the two young cops just trying to defend themselves against this mad man ?. According to what was shown on television, this guy was NOT wielding a PEN-KNIFE !!.

He was carrying what looked like a ” butcher-knife” fully intending to stab and kill them. Why didn’t this cop shoot him sooner, rather than later ?.

What are our Governments doing, as regards the safety of the people who put them there ?. This terrorist was “known to police”. As a matter of fact, a while ago, this same man wanted to leave Australia to go to Syria, quite possibly to join the terrorist movement over there and kill everyone who didn’t believe in terrorism. Australia STOPS him from going. WHY ??!!, I say, let them go, cancel their Australian Citizenships and do NOT let them back in.

Is this so bloody difficult to do ?. Had he gone, when he wanted to go, an innocent man would not have died & this pariah would probably still be living, himself.

Governments, State & Federal, in Australia are, in my opinion, pussy-footing with these terrorists. DISCIPLINE, TOUGH, HARD DISCIPLINE is what is sorely needed in this Country. Strike the first punch and knock out these pariahs, sending them, and their families (if they choose to), BACK to where they came from, never to be permitted to set foot in Australia again. Granted, we may never be able to eradicate terrorism completely, but why make it EASIER FOR THEM to bring their vile practices into this Country ?.

Yes, the World Weeps for heroes, now long gone, but NO Pariahs should prosper, under any circumstances, whatsoever.

Desmond Kelly.