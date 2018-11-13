SHAANDAAR TELSTRA DIWALI CELEBRATIONS WITH CRICKET LEGENDS AND CRICKET IN 4K

From cricket in 4K on Foxtel from Telstra to non-stop Bollywood on Yupp TV, Telstra is giving customers more choice to add on the entertainment they love to their home and mobile plans this summer, with an unparalleled range of exclusive entertainment options.

Sporting greats and FOX CRICKET commentators Allan Border and Ian Healy joined Telstra’s Executive for Retail Sales and Service Steve Long at the Telstra Parramatta Store over the weekend to celebrate Diwali, and the launch of the Foxtel cricket in 4K Ultra High Definition.

Mr Long said that that customers could add Foxtel from Telstra to their new or existing plan, and watch cricket like never before, live in 4K and ad-break free during play.

“Cricket fans will be able to watch every ball of every Australian match live this summer, as well as the best of international cricket outside Australia on the new 24/7 FOX CRICKET channel,” he said.

“This week Foxtel from Telstra customers became part of broadcasting history, watching the first ever cricket in 4K broadcast and experiencing 20 times better resolution than SD and four times better than HD.

“Watching cricket in 4K is more like looking through a window than a traditional TV screen – this is cricket like never before.”

By adding Foxtel from Telstra to their Telstra plan, new eligible customers will receive a Foxtel iQ4 satellite set top box including which allows them to watch content in 4K Ultra High Definition.

But Foxtel from Telstra is not just about the ultimate cricket experience this summer, there are a range of packages including a combination of Sport, Entertainment, Drama and Movies options.

With the arrival of FOX CRICKET on Foxtel and a growing catalogue of streaming services on Telstra TV Mr Long said there is now more freedom to customise mobile and broadband plans with an even greater range of entertainment options.

“While I’m a cricket tragic and Foxtel fan, my partner is a comedy-drama addict and watches series like Netflix’s Master of None via our Telstra TV.

“We’re all different and have different tastes – that’s why we have the best range of entertainment options for our customers to choose from to add onto their plans – from Telstra TV to Foxtel from Telstra.”

Mr Long said that with Telstra TV customers can watch Free-to-Air TV with access to Netflix, Stan and even Yupp TV with non-stop South Asian entertainment across news, Bollywood, music, lifestyle and sport, including popular programs ‘Big Boss’, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ and ‘Kaala’ available in 15 South Asian languages.

For more information about adding the best entertainment onto new or existing Telstra plans, head into any Telstra store or visit www.telstra.com/calloverseas.

Telstra team members at the Parramatta store, and many other stores, speak a range of languages, including Arabic, Bangla, Cantonese, Mandarin and Punjabi.

-ends-

* 4K and iQ4 – Foxtel from Telstra: From 4 November, for the first time, cricket will be broadcast in 4K on Foxtel’s new 4K channel when Australia takes on South Africa in the first ODI. Across summer, fans will be able to watch every men’s international Test, ODI and T20 match played in Australia plus 16 BBL matches in 4K on channel 444. To access 4K features you will need an iQ4, compatible HDMI cable, compatible 4K TV and subscription to the HD and Sport Packages (included in Platinum HD). Any other connected equipment must also be compatible with Foxtel’s 4K UHD Standard. For more info see Foxtel.com.au/compatibility. More about 4K and iQ4, customer eligibility, and Foxtel from Telstra is available at Telstra CrowdSupport. https://crowdsupport.telstra.com.au/t5/News-Feed/4K-and-iQ4-Foxtel-from-Telstra-FAQ/ba-p/774908

*Telstra TV: Requires a compatible TV with an HDMI port. A minimum internet speed of 3.5Mbps is recommended. Antenna required to access free-to-air channels in your area. Subscription and data charges apply. The ROKU POWERED logo is a trade mark or registered trade mark of Roku, Inc in Australia, the United States, and other countries