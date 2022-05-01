ANZAC DAY CELEBRATIONS – by Lawry Heyn

Source:Brisbane Sri Lankan Newsletter – Dæhæna – May 2022

Rain did not dampen the Anzac spirit as hundreds braved the inclement weather to honour the fallen at the commemoration ceremony at the

Brookfield Showgrounds on Monday, April 25. The solemn Anzac Day march was attended by veterans and their families and included were 06 participants from the Sri Lanka ExServicemen’s Association of Queensland with Anton Swan (Hon. Consul for Sri Lanka in Qld) and Dr Jayasiri Weerawardena (President – FSOQ). An estimated crowd of 2500 took part in the ceremony and activities, enjoying Sri Lankan cuisine provided by Thilani Catering and the Walkway to Ceylon food truck.

The annual Shell Green T20 cricket match was cancelled due to bad weather.