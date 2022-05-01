KOSALA DILRUKSHI AN INSPIRATIONAL VOCALIST HAVING WON THE COVETED TROPHY IN ITN’S SWARNA SAMMANA 2006/2007 – by Sunil Thenabadu

Kosala Dilrukshi Adhikari is an inspirational vocalist with innate talent sans any hereditary affiliations, who is devoted to her craft. After a successful secondary education at the Mayurapada Central College in Narammala (school had produced many accomplished vocalists. In year 2015 in Derana Season VI the runner up was Yasoda Priyadarshini while in year 2020 in season 09 the runner up was Nuwandika Senaratne)Likewise Kosala Dilrukshi was also student who brought laurels to her school by winning the coveted trophy been adjudicated the best female singer in the ITN television organized “ Swarna Sammana contest 2006 /2007. In this competition there had been many competitors selected from many districts with only twelve selected for the final.The adjudicators had been all prolific personalities in the music field like Pandit WD Amaradewa, Dr Premasari Khemadasa,Victor Ratnayake, Latha Walpola, Neela Wickremasinghe, Rohana Weerasinghe and Amarasiri Peiris. She had sung mostly old Sinhala hits mostly sung by Latha Walpola in the preliminary rounds while for the finals she had sung “Sadu Piye Bhagawa” of Latha Walpola and “Sri Lanka Jaya Bhoomi” sung by Latha Manjeskhar.

She had entered University of Kelaniya in year 2003 to pursue a career in music having followed a special degree in fine arts. She was already identified as a vocalist with inherent talent having a passion for music, concerned on voice care, desire to improve, enunciation, controlled breathing. Kosala Dilrukshi possesses her own inimitable style not imitating anyone else. She does not allow her passion to diminish at all times.

Kosala Dilkukshi had not been able to pursue a career in music for many reasons. One was marriage ,thereafter to attend to matters of two children, the son Sahas Nishmitha who is now thirteen years and the daughter Nishmi Sahansa, eleven years old..Also had been away in the Maldives for a few years for her husband occupation. Her husband is Buddhika Asitha Fernando CEO of Alpha Zeon Networks (pvt ) Ltd a company dealing with camera concealed television (CCTV)

She had been selected to the National Savings Bank as well for a teaching appointment according to her qualifications in year 2012, presently she is a staff assistant in the Secretary’s department at the NSB head office in Kollupitiya. She has had at intervals participated in singing on invitation for many special occasions and concerts knowing her singing aptitude. Her singing genres are Indian classical, pop, rhythm n blues and folk.She had been a bit silent for some time but recorded her first audio in year 2021 titled “Me Rathriya” to the music composition of legendary Rohana Weerasinghe.

Kosala Dilrukshi had dropped her music career owing to personal reasons but after launching her first song she is adamant to pursue her career in music.It was the other day on 26th April she was invited to sing in Mathra weekly program presented by Chandana Welikala in the Swarnavahini television.The guest was the renowned cosmetologist cum teledrama film and stage actor Wasantha Vittachchi. Kosala Dilrukshi had to sing solo songs of Nanda Malini ,Sujatha Attanayake and Latha Walpola namely “Malakin Malakata” in the film Bak Maha Deege, “Paravunu Mal Wala in the film Parasathumal and “Heena Hathak Meda” in the film Getawarayo respectively. Which she sang to the applause of the guest and of course millions of listeners.She also duetted a few songs with the male artiste invited also from her Kelaniya University.

Kosala Dilrukshi with this come back will prolong her singing career.On hearing her performance in the Mathra her colleagues in the National Savings Bank had been overwhelmed had asked where you were all these days.In the context of the above all her acquaintances would wish her success in formidable proportions for her future music career .