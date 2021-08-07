Apostolic Warranty – by Lakshman Navaratne

The Apostles of Christ spent three full years with their teacher, receiving all instructions for the fulfilment of the covenant made by their God of Abraham. The promise for Abraham was the gift of Faith as the Project of Salvation for all Mankind, prepared from eternity before the foundation of the Universe.

Promise for all humanity came through the “holy one” of Israel prophesized in the Old Testament.

This is the “Jesus”, we Christians serve, “Reborn as Faith” in our hearts, working as the “Helper” sent upon the Apostles on the day of Pentecost. “The Heart transplant” [A].

An Apostolic Christian Shall live by “Faith”. 1 Corinthians 2:12, “Now we have received, not the spirit of the world, but the Spirit who is from God, that we might know the things that have been freely given to us by God.”

Just before Jesus laid down His life, He prayed to His Father in “Heaven” obedience to His will:

So, the only prayer of a believer in Christ shall be “Thy will be done over mine” Luke 22:42,” Jesus saying, “Father, if it is Your will, take this cup away from Me; nevertheless, not My will, but Yours, be done.”

Written as Scripture: Moses, a Hebrew servant, was used by the Creator God to write every detail; What, why, Where, When, Who and how this project of Salvation for Mankind, that was already established in eternity, shall unfold with humanity until the end of “Time”.

Jesus narrated seven (7) Parables in the Gospel of Matthew chapter 13, Beginning with the Sower of the Seed of Faith and ending with the Drag-net of all kinds of fish to be separated by his angels, the final harvest of the Faithful and the unfaithful servants of the Maker of Life. [B]

The seven parables line up perfectly with the Prophesy of only “True Revealed” Apostolic Christianity from the day of Pentecost to the day of Rapture of the Faithful Church. [A]

All mankind will run the race of life as scheduled by the Maker of life “fair and square”.

Matthew 13: 29, “But he said, ‘No, lest while you gather up the tares you also uproot the wheat with them. 30 Let both grow together until the harvest, and at the time of harvest I will say to the reapers, “First gather together the tares and bind them in bundles to burn them, but gather the wheat into my barn.”’

Focusing on this, 2nd Parable of the Seven, scheduled to the “End” by the Maker of “Life” (Wheat & the Tares); maturing period or the time-line for the Apostolic Christianity that began after all the Apostles were Martyred, coincide from100 AD to the present, approaching 3000 AD).

Faithful Apostolic Christians living today, know with certainty, all the signs and prophesies documented in scripture have been fulfilled up to the 3rd “Trumpet sound” in the book of Revelation and the 4th shall be the Rapture of the Faithful Apostolic servants. This event will be like the day of Pentecost that took place in the year 33AD.[A]

Revelation 8:12, “Then the fourth angel sounded: And a third of the sun was struck, a third of the moon, and a third of the stars, so that a third of them were darkened. A third of the day did not shine, and likewise the night.

And I looked, and I heard an angel flying through the midst of heaven, saying with a loud voice, “Woe, woe, woe to the inhabitants of the earth, because of the remaining blasts of the trumpet of the three angels who are about to sound”

The year in the history of mankind was 33AD: Jesus spoke to his Disciples in secret the mission they will be embarking on until he returns to remove the True Faithful servants who shall obey his Commands. [B]

For the Gentile Nations: Today 2021 AD, 1988 years of sun rotations have passed by since the day of Pentecost, the names of humans, enlisted in the Book of life before the foundation of the Earth, as the “Army of Christ” returning to fulfil the covenant God of Creation made with his faithful servant Abraham. [B]

This shall be the Final event for Mankind, waiting for their Maker to accomplish “His will”.

In the Parable, the Wheat that produce Fruit shall be the “Fraction” of humans who shall inherit the new earth with their Maker. The Tares that have no fruit in the Field shall be the unfaithful. [B]

The moment of the Apostolic Church, when the tares were planted is from 100 AD to 300 AD.

From 312 AD to 1517 AD the growth of Tares was exceedingly heavy all over the Globe, with Colonial Theological Christianity, only the Angels of our Heavenly king can locate them to be harvested. According to the parable, it is a Job enlisted, only to be done by the Angels (Reapers).

Revealed to the faithful today, why Jesus said ““First gather together the tares and bind them in bundles to burn them, but gather the wheat into my barn”

In my small garden where I have grown some Vegetables, I am unable to remove the weeds without uprooting some real plants using my eyesight.

Humans can only Reason with their Senses, Angels or the reapers discern through “Revelation”.

Revelation and Reasoning goes back to the days of Adam and Eve.

Abel offered his Sacrifice as Revealed to him that pleased our Maker.

Even though, Cain offered the best and clean offering of his hard work, reasoned by his own will was not accepted by his Maker.

Wheat represents the “True Bread”, true “Body of His Son- Christ” [A]

Tares represent the Beautiful religious, Righteous and good works according to human reasoning without fruit.

Tares are identical to the Wheat in appearance but have no Fruit.

In the Apostolic, Spiritual world, only the Revelation of the Spirit of Pentecost can Discern the Wheat (true Bread) from the Tares (Theology and Academia of Men).

This parable, like all other seven, Jesus narrated pointing to the “Time of Grace” for the Gentiles, the end for the Faithful shall be the day of Rapture.

The Apostolic Faith and the Baptism of Pentecost is the only Guarantee for all humanity, the New Earth promised for Mankind in the 66 Books of Scripture.

The Tares would be so abundant, portraying the heavy Darkness (Absence of Faith) that shall empower humanity in the final days of humanity, only the Angels would be able to differentiate the Wheat from the Tares.

Revelation 21: 1,” Now I saw a new heaven and a new earth, for the first heaven and the first earth had passed away. Also, there was no more sea. 2 Then I, John, saw the holy city, New Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God, prepared as a bride adorned for her husband. 3 And I heard a loud voice from heaven saying, “Behold, the tabernacle of God is with men, and He will dwell with them, and they shall be His people. God Himself will be with them and be their God. 4 And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away.”

Reference [A] – 66 Bones That Saw No Decay- By Lucky N -Xulon Press 2018.

Reference [B] – Lucky’s Blog christianityisme.com