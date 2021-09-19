Arsikland! The Musical (2019) — Complete Live Show — Directed by Feroze Kamardeen

Three men, one tropical island, one confused nation looking for her leader! A live stage production based in a fictitious country we know only too well! Get ready to step into the world of Arsikland! The Musical. An All-New cast will bring to life the political actors in Arsikland, covering the attempted coup featuring Chaminda Pusswedilla, Trymeepala Boruwedilla and Wickrama Nikamsinghe. This is an original production by StageLight&Magic Inc, written & directed by Feroze Kamardeen.