Australia South Asia Forum Inc Presents – A preamble to the South Asian Film Arts & Literature Festival

Tease your soul with Esperanto’s enchanting music, flowing from the worlds oldest string instrument – the VEENA(The Indian Lute) as the renowned the gifted GEETHA NAVALE makes it sing and interact with the grooves and lyrics of composer and guitarist GOPAL NAVALE.

Online concert Wednesday the 17th of November 21

LIVE STREAMING from 7.00pm Sydney Time

USE THE FOLLOWING LINK TO ADMIT FREE.

https://bit.ly/SAFAL_ESPERANTO