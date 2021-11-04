Visharada Udara Kariyapperuma skilled in aesthetic lustre by Sunil Thenabadu

The psychological process of correct and creatively thinking is a much of a conscious activity and also automatic when it comes to naturally talented singers such as Udara Kariyapperuma. Udara is an outstanding vocal talent in the current music industry of Sri Lanka, capable of blending traditional music with modern techniques along with other traditions of music and their corresponding styles.

She got the vital distinctiveness of applying comparative doctrine and vocal creativity to tradition of music, specific styles but not blending them all together to create un-rhythmic tunes.

Udara was born on 27th April 1990 in Kohuwela as the second of three daughters to humble parents Dhanapala and Champika Kariyapperuma .The former was an Assistant Controller at the BIA, while her elder sister Hasara is married living in Abu Dhabi while the younger sister Thulara also married lives in Australia. Though the siblings are far apart Udara continues to have very close links with them.

Although Udara was initially persuaded in dancing, at her very tender age of eight under Daya Nellampitiya, a parent at Musaeus College, Rajini Gunasekera, who identified her innate singing abilities had advised her mother to pursue for her a career in music. Soon Udara had triumphed when she was given opportunities to sing a solo song in school. Thereafter had participated in all school events, inter house competitions, where she had received first price for singing ‘Kavi’ and songs right along her school career, initially under music teacher Anuradha Nandasiri and thereafter Nimmi Welikala and Rupashika Ranatunga.

Udara, who learned Easter classical vocal music under Professor Sangeeth Nipun Sanath Nandasiri ,had passed the Visharadh examination with a ‘First Division’ and also part one of Violin Visharadh.

Udara had confirmed precisely to possess an excellent wisdom of vocal potential. Singing was not only her passion but concurrently playing musical instruments like the piano and Indian classical violin. Udara, while at school, had passed the IWMS (Institute of Western Music and Speech) in Western music under Neelakantha Dias. Subsequently she has passed her Visharadha exam in Indian classical music at Bathkande.

Having fared well in the Advanced Level at school with flying colours, Udara gained admission to the University. Udara possesses a music bachelor degree from the University of Visual and Performing Arts in year 2015 in Western and Indian classical singing. Also she got piano special degree under Dr. Priyeshi Pieris and teacher Kamalini. There are very few people in Sri Lanka, who qualified in these twin areas. Western singing was guided by Menaka Sahabandu.

As music was her passion, she was into competitions with sheer confidence and having participated in ‘Swarnabbimani’ singing competition in year 2008, where she was adjudicated the winner all-Island. Udara was placed fifth in the ‘Sri Lanka Life’ competition organised by SL Rupavahini Corporation, was placed third in ‘Pibidena Gayaka Parapura’in the same year which had given Udara the required impetus to prolong a career in music.

In year 2012, possessing talent in abundance had passed the audition at SLBC to be graded as an ‘A’ grade singer in Sinhala category while in year 2013 as a ‘B’ grade singer in Tamil category. Udara had also excelled in singing Tamil, Hindi and English songs to many audiences keeping them spellbound. Udara is also capable to sing to her own forte-piano music really rare for a vocalist.

While still in the University she had participated in the gruelling Sirasa Super Star singing competition in year 2014, where she was among the top twenty which incidentally was a turning point in her singing career when she was well recognised as a talented vocalist.

Udara is a renowned folk singer too having participated in music folk festivals in Austria, Thailand and China. Udara has sung many solo songs, ‘me obesuwanda wage’, ’ashawen maa bala’ etc with lyrics and music by famous lyric writers and musicians. In this respect Udara emphasises the rigid influence and guidance from Professor Sanath Nandasiri and many others for contributing lyrics, arranging music and helping in numerous ways for her endeavours.

Udara is often invited to sing as a guest artiste in many programmes in TV channels and radio such as ‘Mathra’, ‘Shanidaasaadaya’, ‘Sihinayaki Re’, ‘Raa Padura , Sirasa Padura, Dialog Ridma’, SLBC’s singing programmes etc. She had also sung jingles in Television.

Udara has been working as a music teacher after graduation in international schools initially in Daybridge International School while from year 2017 to date is attached to Colombo International School.







