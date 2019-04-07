Australian cattle exported to Sri Lanka dying and malnourished, local farmers left suicidal – Exclusive by Lorna Knowles, ABC Investigations and Siobhan Heanue, South Asia correspondent

Source: ABC news

PHOTO: Cows on Lammermoor Estate in Sri Lanka were part of the Australian export program. (ABC News: Siobhan Heanue)

Hundreds of Australian and New Zealand cattle have died in a Federal Government-backed export deal with Sri Lanka, which local farmers say has left them broke, and in some cases, suicidal.

Farmers and animal rights groups, as well as Sri Lanka’s own auditor-general, want the export project stopped because they say it is poorly planned and inhumane.

The scheme was devised to improve the supply of fresh milk in Sri Lanka and reduce the country’s reliance on expensive, imported powdered milk.

Angry Sri Lankan farmers have told the ABC the “high-yielding, pregnant dairy cows” they were promised were overpriced, unhealthy and infertile.

They said 10 per cent of the 5,000 cattle imported so far had died and many were diseased.

Key points:

About 500 Australian and New Zealand dairy cows have died after being shipped to Sri Lanka

The scheme was underwritten by an Australian Government loan of $100 million

The Sri Lankan auditor-general says the cows aren’t thriving because of climatic conditions and disease, and the scheme should be shut down

But Wellard, the West Australian live export company contracted to ship the cows to Sri Lanka and help establish the dairy farms, said the mortality rate was closer to 9 per cent but overall the scheme was a success.

The company said only a “handful” of the 68 farmers selected to receive the cattle had experienced problems because they had ignored herd management advice.

PHOTO: One farmer said 180 calves born to cows in the program died. (ABC News: Siobhan Heanue)\

‘I have a cemetery, not a farm’

The ABC has been contacted by multiple farmers, as well as the Ceylon Cattle Farmers Federation, to raise concerns about the scheme.

Amal Suriyage, who bought 200 cows last year, said the animals were in poor condition when they arrived in December.

“My staff said it looks like they have not come from Australia. Looks like they come from Ethiopia,” Mr Suriyage said.

PHOTO: Amal Suriyage owns a dairy farm in Lammermoor Estate in Hapugastenne 48 miles from Kandy in central Sri Lanka. (ABC News: Siobhan Heanue)

He said he lost about 160 cows on his Lammermoor Estate dairy farm, and another 180 calves.

He said he would be forced to cull the remaining 40 cows because some had the highly contagious disease Mycoplasma bovis.

“What I have now are carcasses of those dead cows and calves. I think I have a cemetery, not a farm anymore,” he said.

“I feel ashamed to even mention that a country like Australia got involved in this mess.”

PHOTO: One of Mr Suriyage’s cows is buried on the farm. (ABC News: Siobhan Heanue)

Sri Lankan business consultant Mohammed Mausook Riyal told the ABC the cows were the wrong breed for the climate, making them susceptible to disease, and farmers could not make a profit because of poor milk yield and low conception rates.

Some farmers were suicidal because they mortgaged their assets to buy the cows and now the banks were foreclosing on their properties, Mr Mohammed said.

He said each cow cost almost double what it was worth, with investors paying 200,000 Sri Lankan rupees (A$1,620) instead of 120,000 Sri Lankan rupees (A$974) per cow.

PHOTO: About 160 cows on Lammermoor Estate have died. (ABC News: Siobhan Heanue)

“Farmers were told each cow would produce 20 litres per day when they are only producing 10-15 litres per day,” Mr Mohammed said.

He said the milk was selling for less than promised, and a special imported feed the cows needed turned out to cost more than double what they were told it would.

He spoke of one farmer who had died by suicide.

“All of them have lost their dreams,” he said.

“They do not know their next step in life. They have lost everything.”

PHOTO: The surviving cattle on Lammermoor Estate will be euthanased. (ABC News Siobhan Heanue)