Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  Thora Paan Party 2019 – Video thanks to MC Duke

Thora Paan Party 2019 – Video thanks to MC Duke

Apr 7, 2019 Posted by In Articles Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , Comments 0

Thora Paan Party 2019 – Video thanks to MC Duke

STC OBA NSW/ACT presents.. Thora Paan Party.. Saturday, 30th March 2019 Thornleigh Community Centre, Thornleigh NSW, Sydney, Australia STC OBA Committee 2019: Kulasiri Jayasinghe – President Indrajith Gunawardhana– Vice President Eksath Perera – Vice President Ranmal Mendis – Secretary Lesley Manikam – Treasurer Sanjiv Vivekanandan – Assistant Treasurer Kumar Rasiah Richie de Silva Gopinath Sathiacama Anuk De Silva Deloshan Jey Nihal Ramanayake – ACT representative

2019 March Thomian Paan Party Skit in Sydney

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of