eLanka Newsletter: April 2019 1st edition: Sri Lankans in Australia – News, Photos, Events & Articles

eLanka Newsletter: April 2019 1st edition

eLanka, Lankan-Australian "News-King"

(Circulation 20,000 plus members! – The Largest Sri Lankan News Circulation in Australia!)

Welcome to eLanka News – for the Sri Lankan Down Under!

(If you are based outside of Australia… enjoy the News from the Lankans Down Under!)

eLanka Articles

Yasodai Selvakumaran – Western Sydney teacher named among top 10 in the world

Yasodai Selvakumaran, a humanities teacher at Rooty Hill High School, has been named in the top 10 teachers in the world, taking her a step closer to the $US1 million Global Teacher Prize………….

“OUR ALMA MATER” – BY Des Kelly

As we quickly approach yet another Mothers’ day, here in Australia, my thoughts naturally fly to my own Mother, who, with my Dad, is resting in peace perfect peace, in the most beautiful “Botanical Necropolis” in Melbourne. ……………..

.

Author Corner: Nalini de Sielvie: Thistles in the Wind – An autobiography : Story by Marie Pietersz, Melbourne

Nalini de Sielvie is a Sri Lankan-born Melbourne author whose recent novel Thistles in the Wind has made it on the world stage. Published by Authorhouse (UK) in November 2018, it was displayed at the Tucson Book Fair, Arizona (US) Campus, in March 2019, and is also available on Amazon, online book stores and at Australian libraries……….

..

.

Expat Sri Lankan Seniors celebrate Sinhala & Tamil Harvest Festival in Sydney

Sinhalese New Year, generally known as Aluth Avurudda in Sri Lanka, is a Sri Lankan holiday that celebrates the traditional New Year of the Sinhalese people in Sri Lanka. It is a major anniversary celebrated by not only the Sinhalese people but by most Sri Lankans…….

….

SHOULD DISLOYALTY BE OVERLOOKED? – By Joe Van Langenberg (Introduced by Des Kelly)

Australian prime Minister Scott Morrison, in consultation with his team of national security advisors, have finally and sagaciously decided to crack the whip on those surreptitiously making their way out of the country to war-ravaged Syria, to fight alongside the so-called Islamic State, a much-feared killing machine (led by one of the most ruthless terrorist leaders of all time Abu Bakr al-Bagdadi) , for the sole purpose of causing death to innocent people, destroying property on a monumental scale, while simultaneously waging a protracted vendetta on the democratic way of life; not to mention radicalizing and coercing non-Muslims to accept Sharia Law and brainwashing them with their twisted ideological beliefs…………

Your Best Friends are in your Gut – By Dr Harold Gunatillake

Fifty years ago, and prior, we knew that we had good bacteria in our gut. We named them “Bacterial Flora”

We were then advised to go soft on antibiotics, as they destroyed our friendly gut bacteria and changed the ecosystem

Scientists call them microbes, and a group that includes bacteria, viruses, bacteroid, and fungi in the gut- was given the name Microbiota and microbiomes.

………………………….

SRI LANKA NEWS IN BRIEF – MARCH 2019 – By Victor Melder

The International Monetary Fund on Friday revived a $1.5 billion bailout for Sri Lanka that was suspended over a government power struggle last year that seriously slowed economic growth. The Washington-based lender said officials visiting Colombo agreed to re-activate the three-year loan, which started in 2016 and spread the instalments over an additional year.”The team reached understandings at the staff level with the Sri Lankan authorities… to allow more time for the completion of the economic reform agenda,” the IMF said. The Fund had been due to release an instalment in October when President Maithripala Sirisena sacked his Prime Minister and called fresh elections, triggering a two month power struggle in the island nation. …..

Video talk on high blood pressure – BY Dr Harold Gunatillake

Let us discuss today, the importance of checking your blood pressure regularly.When you are 40 and over, it is advised that you check your BP annually.Owning your own BP apparatus would be an impetus for such recordings, regularly When you are a kid, your heart works beautifully with absolute, no strain. This is attributed to the fact that all your arteries -major, minor and minute tributaries to the fingers and toes are expandable, elastic and mobile, and not stiff, causing no resistance to the pumping action of your heart.

Martin Wijesinghe – Unofficial ‘caretaker’ of Sinharaja – By Nadira Gunatilleke (Introduction by Des Kelly)

Martin Wijesinghe is one of the significant personalities in Sri Lanka. He has expertise in indigenous medicine, biology, zoology, cultural heritage, history, science and English……..

eLanka Events – MELBOURNE

Dhamma Reflection by Most Ven. Ududumbara Kashyapa Nayaka Thero (Melbourne)

7th April 2019

Book Launch – A DIFFERENT KIND OF MADNESS – BY PAULINE SCHOKMAN

2nd May 2019

Sinhala & Tamil New Year Festival

7th April 2019

Sinhala & Tmail new Year Celebrations & Multicultural Day

14th April 2019

39 th Annual dinner Dance 2019 St Benedict’s Collage OBU Vic INC

4th May 2019

Burgher Association Australia presents Buriyani Lunch

7th April 2019

Burgher Association Australia presents – Yummy Rotti & Pittu Lunch

23rd June 2019

Sandra Jackson Tribute Night

29th June 2019

The Peterite annual Dinner Dance “A Night in Paris”

27th April 2019

The Ex Royal Ceylon Air Force Club Inc.Melbourne Presents – Eagles Night

22nf June 2019

The Voluntary Outreach Club presents “Fill a Bowl” (Melbourne event)

31st August 2019

The Voluntary Outreach Club together with The Grand on Cathies presents – Happy Mother’s Day – Sunday 12th May 2019 (Melbourne event)

12th May 2019

eLanka Events – SYDNEY

The Bellbirds Club Inc Presents Glitz & Glamour – 1st June 2019 (Sydney event)

1st June 2019

Black & Gold of NSW-DS.Senanayake College OBA – Sydney Chapter, Presents 2019 Black & Gold Masquerade Ball

25th May 2019

Sing-Along with Ranil Mallawarachchi

11th May 2019

Royal College OBA NSW/ACT & Trinity College Old Boys-NSW presents – 75th Bradby Shield Match Live and Party (Sydney event) – 11th May 2019

11th May 2019

Old Josephians Association of New South Wales Peerless Pearl – 30th Anniversary Ball

16th November 2019

OFF THE BEATEN TRACK – SYDNEY – CDF Patient Transport Annual Ball 2019

24th August 2019

Special Mother’s Day Lunch – Blue Elephant Caterers (Sydney event) – Sunday 12th May 2019

12th May 2019

Friendship Cup – 2019, the cricket carnival of teams of old boys of major cricket playing schools in Sri Lanka

25th April 2019

Wesley College(Colombo) OBA(NSW) Inc Presents Double Blue Spring Ball

28th September 2019

STC OBA NSW-ACT presents BLACK – Dance party (Sydney event)

15th June 2019

The Pereras Marriage (Sydney event) – 28th April 2019

28th April 2019

Paada Yatra Walk to temples 19th April

19th April 2019

eLanka Events – Brisbane

“Have a Chat’ – (Brisbane event) – 19th May 2019

19th May 2019

2019 SILVER FAWN CLUB FAMILY CAMP AT LAKE PERSEVERANCE – 854 Perseverance Dam Rd, Crows Nest QLD

JOIN IN THE FUN THIS YEAR FOR EASTER IN APRIL 2019………….

………

Option 2: 18 – 22 April or

Option 1: 19 – 22 April 2019

Spaces 5-bedroom house with a 123.5 perch land located in Kelaniya

100-year-old clean title to the land

3 phase electricity / water and telephone connection.

Land ideal for residential or commercial purposes

