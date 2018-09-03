Auxiliary Bishop of Colombo, Most Rev Maxwell Silva – Holy Innocents Church, Croydon (Sydney event)
Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ
The Auxiliary Bishop of Colombo, Most Rev Maxwell Silva will be in Sydney. During his visit, he hopes to celebrate a Holy mass for the Sri Lankan Catholic community in Sydney.
You are cordially invited to participate at this mass
on 23 September at 11.30 at Holy Innocents Church, Croydon followed by lunch.
Preferable dishes for the main meal are:
- Chicken Curry
- Beef Badun
- Potatoe tempered
- Egg Plant Moju
- Bean and Cadju curry
Desserts may include:
- Biscuit Pudding
- Creme Caramel
- Pavlova.
Please email us back your attendance and what you would like to bring and the quantity – this would help us to have an idea of the number of people and quantities of food to set up the hall and tables for food accordingly.
Fr Chaminda Wanigasena
Chaplain Sri Lankan Catholic Community, NSW
