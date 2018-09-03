Auxiliary Bishop of Colombo, Most Rev Maxwell Silva – Holy Innocents Church, Croydon (Sydney event)

Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ

The Auxiliary Bishop of Colombo, Most Rev Maxwell Silva will be in Sydney. During his visit, he hopes to celebrate a Holy mass for the Sri Lankan Catholic community in Sydney.

You are cordially invited to participate at this mass

on 23 September at 11.30 at Holy Innocents Church, Croydon followed by lunch.

Preferable dishes for the main meal are:

Chicken Curry

Beef Badun

Potatoe tempered

Egg Plant Moju

Bean and Cadju curry

Desserts may include:

Biscuit Pudding

Creme Caramel

Pavlova.

Please email us back your attendance and what you would like to bring and the quantity – this would help us to have an idea of the number of people and quantities of food to set up the hall and tables for food accordingly.

Fr Chaminda Wanigasena

Chaplain Sri Lankan Catholic Community, NSW