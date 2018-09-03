TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE by Des Kelly

Margaret Varcoe, sister of Collingwood Magpies star Travis Varcoe (Photo Source: Nine Sports

A phrase, that takes on one of the most important decisions that EVERY Sporting Club, anywhere, should make. If it is, as termed, “a contact sport”, the “safety helmet” & the wearing of one, is paramount. “Aussie-rules” football would have to be the prime example, of a contact sport, and yet I have noticed a minimum number of players wearing head-gear, while concussion is common, especially when the game itself has become much more rough & ready nowadays. Head-clashes occur often and very sadly, it is this that ended in the fatality of a treasured sister of a Collingwood champion Travis Varcoe.

Margaret Varcoe, like her brother, loved playing footy.

This beautiful Aboriginal girl has just succumbed to a head-clash, suffered in the very game that she loved to play.

Had she been wearing a safety helmet, I feel that the result would NOT have ended in a heartbreaking tragedy for Australia and especially the Varcoe family. Sure, the girls are now playing this game that was hitherto, a man’s game only, all the more reason that adequate safety procedures should be adopted. I do not mean to even compare the difference between Aussie Football & the American game, where the “players” are totally hidden under so much safety gear, it seems that they are non-existent. We prefer to “see” our sportsmen & women, in their physical-beauty, BUT, I say again, with their heads protected, at all times. Make it the same rule as seat-belts. You want to play, or even practise Aussie-rules, you wear a safety helmet.

I will take this no further. I have written about this problem before, but the hierarchy seem to take no notice.

However, eLanka & each and every Lankan Aussie sends our deepest sympathy to Travis Varcoe, his family and friends. Rest in peace Margaret. You died, doing what you loved to do, your team will always remember you and so will we.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief)