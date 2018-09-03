KISS ME HONEY, HONEY, KISS ME by Des Kelly

An intriguing statement to an even more intriguing question. When is “honey” not “honey”?. The answer is, when it is the honey that comes from China, because, as the Chinese tell us, “you get only what you pay for”. In other words, most of the honey we Australians eat, comes from China, and if we “Bs” wish to eat the pure nectar of real bees, we have to get off our backsides and pay more money for pure honey. Capilano’s “no-go”, our Social Media tells us so. According to them, (the S.M.), our money is not well spent, we’re getting about 70%(honey),& that’s not funny!!.

What is even more serious is the fact that because “Aunty” is keeping us informed about all this, China has decided to ban the A.B.C. Network altogether. Just imagine “that”. They view the “rest of the body” but not the “hat” on the head of the “Capital Television Station” of our Nation.

It’s a National bloody disgrace, but we’re not in the race.

Australia does have it’s individual “Bs” but, of course, akin to the population, China has many more, so there you go!.

What I would suggest to all our Lankan/Aussies & Aussies in general, is to now try -“Kithul-treacle”. As more dinkum Australians have now begun to realize that Lankan food, curries, vegetables, savouries & stuff, like pol-sambol,

malu-miris, katta-sambol, kothu-rotti, polos mallung, & even half a dozen different chutneys, are way beyond par, our “sweets”, like milk toffee, thala-balls, ug-gala, (also some kind of balls), and desserts like watillappan, would have to be the best-tasting, diabetes inducing, foods of all time.

So then, instead of consuming Chinese 70% honey, why not concentrate on pure Kithul Treacle, which comes from a 100% Caryota-urens flowering plant of the Palm family which grows in Lanka in rainforest clearings. It is Sri Lanka’s most beloved sweetener, the treacle is made from the sap extracted from the inflorescence of the Kithul Palm, and even the “pith” of this palm is used to make flour, a valuable form of food in the little Island.

We, Lankan/Aussies have to promote this treacle, as I do. Natural Greek Yogurt & Kithul Treacle, would have to be the best dessert in the World, and I partake of this delicious dish, every chance I get. The treacle tastes like a mixture of liquid dates, combined with a touch of cinnamon.

As with everything, unless these rainforests in Lanka are not tampered with, too much, chances are that kithul treacle will be just another delicacy that will disappear, and even the popular quote twixt lovers, “kiss me, honey, honey kiss me”, will be no more.

Desmond Kelly

Star of eLanka

(Editor-in-Chief).