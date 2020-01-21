







Avijit Sarkar – Australia Day award (from the City of Parramatta) for his contributions to Arts and Culture

It gives eLanka team great pleasure to let you know that Avijit Sarkar recently received the Australia Day award (from the City of Parramatta) for his contributions to Arts and Culture. It was indeed a memorable moment for him!.

Avijit takes this opportunity to thank many of you who have supported him over the years in his creative pursuits and in his endeavours to raise funds for worthy causes, specially medical research, through music, arts and literature.

-: Avijit Sarkar :-

Editor – The Mind Creative (www.themindcreative.com.au)

Director – Natraj Academy (www.natrajacademy.com.au)

BLOG:https://avijitsarkararts.wordpress.com/

Twitter: @AvijitSarkarSyd

Tel: 0425 275 883







