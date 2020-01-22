Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka – January 2020 – Vol: 4 – Events + Sponsors & Advertisers of eLanka

Jan 22, 2020



Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

eLanka

Happy Australia Day

Saints together over a gathering

Royal College OBA VIC AUS-RCOBAA Victorian Bushfire Appeal

Royal -Thomian Cricket encounter in Sydney

Dish Catering & Events presents Buffet & Live Music Night (Sydney event)

Sri Lankans in Australia In Association with the staff of the Sri Lankan Consulate General Office Sydney invite you to join the inauguration of the BUSH FIRE RELIEF FUNDRAISER (Sydney Event)

Sinha Entertainment proudly presents – MARIANS LIVE IN ADELAIDE 2020

Sargam Music Academy in association with SLBM-ART presents – Bollywood music night (Brisbane event)

Click below for events





