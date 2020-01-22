eLanka – January 2020 – Vol: 4 – Events + Sponsors & Advertisers of eLanka
Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter
Happy Australia Day
Saints together over a gathering
Royal College OBA VIC AUS-RCOBAA Victorian Bushfire Appeal
Royal -Thomian Cricket encounter in Sydney
Dish Catering & Events presents Buffet & Live Music Night (Sydney event)
Sri Lankans in Australia In Association with the staff of the Sri Lankan Consulate General Office Sydney invite you to join the inauguration of the BUSH FIRE RELIEF FUNDRAISER (Sydney Event)
Sinha Entertainment proudly presents – MARIANS LIVE IN ADELAIDE 2020
Sargam Music Academy in association with SLBM-ART presents – Bollywood music night (Brisbane event)
Leave a Reply