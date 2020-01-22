







“FOR ALL ANIMAL LOVERS” – By Des Kelly

She was born on the 13th of October 1934, in Greece, started her musical career at the tender age of six, has released literally hundreds of songs, both in Greek & English and endeared herself to many thousands of fans, “your’s truly” simply being just another ardent one. The lady I write about is Nana Mouskouri, beautiful, pitch-perfect, Pride of Greece.

This particular version, came to me via the grape-vine, including my good friend & musician Dallas Achilles, and as such, I felt that the many thousands of Animal-Lovers among the readers of eLanka would thoroughly enjoy this song (and video) telling the story about the enduring love between some humans and their adorable pets.

Nana has done many versions of this song, and I have publicised yet another version on Facebook simply because, when Nana sings, it is next to impossible to “pick” out a favourite. This is how good her recordings are. I consider myself lucky to be able to “present her” to all my readers, everywhere. eLanka readers will be luckier still, as I have decided on TWO Nana Moukouri favourites of mine, and I am certain that, after you’ve heard them, they will be your’s as well. Ladies & Gentlemen, boys & girls, here she is. NANA MOUSKOURI, THE GREEK “GODDESS OF SONG”

Desmond Kelly

(Editor -in -Chief) eLanka.







