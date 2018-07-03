BAN “CONSIDERATION” by Des Kelly

Australia CONSIDERS ban on Ivory and Rhino-horn sales.

Thus, says the “news” on television’s Channel 2, this morning. Consider it ?!!, These disgusting “sales” of the body-parts of God’s beautiful animals should have been BANNED eons ago. Problem is that money-hungry poachers do the work of money-hungry traders who don’t give a damn that animals such as the Elephant & Rhino are becoming almost extinct on our Planet, and go around covertly, killing these animals just for the sake of producing various ivory trinkets for people who have too much money and don’t know what to do with it, and other “poor” souls who cannot enjoy the natural pleasures of sex without an aphrodisiac to help them. Rhino horns supposedly do this when they are ground into smithereens, but really, if I got hold of a poacher of this magnificent animal, and find out that the rhino WAS killed by this S.O.B., I would know exactly what to do with the animal’s horn, and I wouldn’t have to grind it down, to do it!. Animals too, have their lives to live. Let them do this!.

What annoys me is the “condideration” bit. We are talking about purposeful animal cruelty here. “Live export” of Cattle or Sheep, “cruel-caging” of chooks, unauthorised selling of puppies & kittens, “indiscriminate duck-shootings”, “cutting- down of vast areas of bushland for timber, resulting in the abject homelessness of many species of wild animals, including Koala bears (an animal, symbolic of Australia),

how much can a koala bear ?, well, they might “bear-it” until they are completely wiped out, but thousands of Aussies & Aussie/ Lankans, myself, included, cannot bear this any longer.

When Parliament “sits”, after their next long “break”, (they must be very tired after spending 90% of their “sitting-time”, insulting each other, wondering if they should be there, at all, making promises they never intend to keep, crossing the floor, flip-flopping, doing EVERYTHING, but running the bloody Country, I suggest (respectfully!!), that they stop considering “bans” on animal-cruelty in all it’s forms, and do some bloody thing about it. In my book, animals are also an extremely important part of our multi-cultural society. Just think about it, folks. What could a blind man do without his “seeing-eye” dog ?, how many crimes in this Country would be solved without Police “sniffer-dogs”?, where would the great City of Geelong be, without it’s cats,?. Come on, you Parliaments. Do you want to win the next Federal Election ?,

then, “BAN “CONSIDERATION” & TAKE SOME ACTION.!!

Desmond Kelly

(Editor-in-Chief).