‘I don’t even know who I am either’: The other surprise Logies win – WHILE all eyes may have been on Grant Denyer’s shock Gold Logie win, there was also a surprise winner in this year’s most popular new talent category – Dilruk Jayasinha!

WHILE all eyes may have been on Grant Denyer’s shock Gold Logie win, there was another surprise at Sunday night’s ceremony which left audience members scratching their heads.

In a moment that drew confused clapping from guests, up-and-coming comedian Dilruk Jayasinha took out this year’s Graham Kennedy Most Popular New Talent award.

Beating out well-known soap stars, Jayasinha managed to scoop up the award with his roles on ABC comedy Utopia and the short-lived show Cram! on Network 10.

The surprise win wasn’t lost on the comedian, who poked fun of the fact that most of the audience had no clue who he was in his acceptance speech.