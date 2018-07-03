‘I don’t even know who I am either’: The other surprise Logies win – WHILE all eyes may have been on Grant Denyer’s shock Gold Logie win, there was also a surprise winner in this year’s most popular new talent category – Dilruk Jayasinha!
By: Hannah Paine
WHILE all eyes may have been on Grant Denyer’s shock Gold Logie win, there was another surprise at Sunday night’s ceremony which left audience members scratching their heads.
In a moment that drew confused clapping from guests, up-and-coming comedian Dilruk Jayasinha took out this year’s Graham Kennedy Most Popular New Talent award.
Beating out well-known soap stars, Jayasinha managed to scoop up the award with his roles on ABC comedy Utopia and the short-lived show Cram! on Network 10.
The surprise win wasn’t lost on the comedian, who poked fun of the fact that most of the audience had no clue who he was in his acceptance speech.
“Yeah I don’t even know who I am either, so you’re not wrong,” he joked.
“This is insane for so many reasons, thank you Logies for having me. I’m nominated … for Cram!, which according to the internet is the only time Cram! made anyone laugh so that’s nice — but I’m here and you’re not so suck it.”
