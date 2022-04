Barbara Sansoni Passes Away

Just received some sad news. The Legendary and Iconic Ms. Barbara Sansoni (Barefoot) has passed away to her Eternal Rest this morning (Saturday 23rd April 2022).

A TRUE SRI LANKAN PATRIOT WHO DID SO MUCH TO UPLIFT THE LIVES OF RURAL WOMEN THROUGH HER INIATIVE OF ENCOURAGING THE HAND LOOM INDUSTRY, WHICH SHE TOOK TO THE WORLD WITH SO MUCH PRIDE.

MAY HER SOUL REST IN PEACE.