Batticaloa – By Dr Harold Gunatillake

Eastern Coast of Sri Lanka Where the fish sings Batticaloa is the eastern capital of Sri Lanka. It is not the favourite spot for most tourists to explore visiting the island because of the distance from the west coast, Colombo, to the east

coast. The space is 323 km or 201 miles, which takes about 7 hours. And flying time is 47 minutes. Batticaloa: Natural Life and Charm – Fisherman on Kallady beach searching for a truly authentic destination that fully demonstrates how life is lived in eastern Sri Lanka? If so, look no further than the “City of the Singing Fish.” Batticaloa has much to offer both the novice and worldly explorer interested in the vast cultural diversity of the island.

The city is referred to as the city of the singing fish because in some areas of the Kalladi lagoon, on full moon nights, you hear strange finny sounds attributed to the fish in the lagoon.

The ecological beauty of Batti, as the locals call it, is stunning. Lagoons abound and give way to primarily uninhabited beaches and the pristine blue waters of the Indian Ocean. Palm and pine trees are scattered across the shoreline, where the coconut tree is the most abundant. It is more of a separate island linked to the mainland by causeway, bridge and ferry and by road and railway connections. Batticaloa is the trading centre for rice and coconuts from nearby plantations and other agricultural products. Most people are fishermen, and some of the best fish caught here are transported to the Central hills like Kandy.

Beyond the spectacular scenery and the enthralling ethnic enclaves, you will find the most extraordinary facet of Batticaloa, the people. Warm and benevolent, Batticalonians interact with international travellers through a pleasant blend of curiosity, kindness and respect. You could visit Batti by train. There are daily trains between Colombo and Batticaloa. The journey takes 8 to 9 hours. The train stops in Valaichchenai, where you can get down to reach Passikudah and Kalkudah.

From Colombo to Batticaloa: you can take either the morning train at 6.10 AM or the night train at 7.15 PM. From Batticaloa to Colombo: You can choose between the day train, which starts at 7.15 AM and the night train, which leaves at 8.15 PM.

There are many hotels in Batti where you could spend most peacefully and enjoy a holiday. One luxurious place to spend a few days in Batti is the Uga Bay resort in Pasikuda, a few km north of Batticaloa.

One of the city’s main highlights is by boat and visiting a Handloom factory. Hope you enjoyed this brief documentary on Batticaloa matched with their traditional music in the background.

