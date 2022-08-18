AJITH LOKUGE WELL VERSED IN THE CRAFT OF STAGE, MINI SCREEN, THEATRE IN EFFERVERSCENT VOYAGE FOR FOUR DECADES – by Sunil Thenabadu

Photo Source : artscouncil

A successful actor whose profession is acting whether on stage, tele drama or silver screen should have the personality, attractiveness, captivating to the audience, recognizing human behaviour and psyche. Ajith Lokuge is an uncrowned actor,director and producer in the field mostly on stage,mini screen and to a lesser extent on theatre having a deep passion and enthusiasm navigated in an effervescent voyage for almost four decades. In addition, Ajith has immense confidence, temperament and attitude knowing well what the audience requires.

Having a profound interest for art and culture Ajith had entered the Lionel Wendt Arts centre in year 1983 for one year course on acting under distinguished teaching staff.In 1984 as it was his passion adamant to be an actor had followed a further course conducted by the Soviet -Sri Lanka friendship society a workshop free on stage plays conducted by knowledgeable foursome – Parakrama Niriella,Wasantha Vittachchi,HA Perera,Douglas Siriwardena for nine to ten years interruptedly, not continuously. He had attended every workshop thus conducted with tremendous enthusiasm .Ajitha’s first stage play was ‘spartagus’ of Sunanda Pushpakumara unfortunately was shown only once. Thereafter in Douglas Siriwardena’s play ‘Suba Sandyawak” as a stage administrator, then was given to portray a role in it.Then had acted in his stage play “Hitler” in 1986 and his all other plays of Douglas Siriwardena.

Then in year 1986 in Kapila Kumara Kariyawasam’s ‘Rhinoceros’ play initially as a ‘prompter’ then portraying a role. Thereafter Ajith had got to know prominent personalities like Jayalath Manoratne and KB Herath. From year 1988in Jayalath Manoratne’s plays ‘Thala mala Pipila”, Andarela,Guru tharuwa,Kaneru Mal, Sudu Redi Horu,Booruwa Mahattaya,Makara etc had offered many roles which he had portrayed to precision winning the heart of Jayalath Manoratne. Until his illness and demise had been in close association helping in his plays and portraying vivid characters. Then was involved with KB Heratha’s Naga kurulla, Bandula Vithanage’s Senebara Dolly, then Parakram Niriella’s Uththmawe plays and Janak Premalal’s Raja Kapuru ,Abuddassa Kolama, Prasad Suriyarachchi’s Walalu Senakeli . In this sequence Ajith had participated in around 50 stage plays having made a name for himself as a reputed actor.

In 1988 Parakrama Niriella has had a Rupavahini workshop to which Ajith had participated with enormous importance and interest. After which it was Ajith’s first Tele drama portrayal also directed by Parakrama Niriella, produced by the NYSC called ‘Indra Neela’ a unilateral tele drama. Thereafter having gained knowledge had in Yasorawaya 2 assigned as assistant director to famous Parakrama Niriella which Ajith accepted with pleasure. Thereafter a number of directors had made Ajith as the assistant director to manu tele dramas of Jayalath Manoratne , Parakrama Niriella, Nalan Mendis,Prasanna Jayakody ,Asoka Handagama,,Ananda Abeynayake,Ediriweera Sarathchandra, Sudath Senaratne,Priyantha Colombage and many others.This not only made Ajith elated but was recognized by all famous directors which made him very busy and also as a sought after director. At the same time Ajith made a dual role portraying many roles in them also.

In 1990 had portrayed a role in ‘Doo Daruwa ’ of Nalan Mendis.From his portrayal in “Doo Daruwo” he was recognized by many audiences to people.Then Ajith was also picked for dual roles in Nedeyo, Situwarayo,Sandalu Thale, Ape Eththo, also acting and as assistant director. Then a role he liked was Prasanna Jayakody’s Sanda…. For Asoka Handagama’s first tele drama “Ata Avurudda “ Ajith was the assistant director another feather in his cap at which time Ajith was dominating in the Tele drama field. Also was involved in Sriyani Amarasena’s Tele drama’s too. Looking back brings an immense satisfaction for been in this field for 39 long years. Has toured many countries like Switzerland many European countries, Japan, Middle east, Australia with the casts in stage plays. The last stage drama was with Vasantha Dukgannarala “Bala samagama”, but owing to the covid-19 related epidemic with lockdowns etc had hindered further his career.

In year 2004 Ajith directed Vihanga Geethaya on the invitation of Nalan Mendis .There had been 66 episodes telecast on ITN channel with stars like Channa Perera, Yasodha Wimaladharma etc produced by Sushila producers .Also by Sushila producers had directed a tele drama in year 2006 ‘Walakulu” with a cream of stalwarts like Jayalath Manoratne, Wasanthi Chathurani ,Umyangana Wickremasinghe.In year 2007 had durected a tele drama “Sihina Sappuwa” containing 58 episodes, also telecast in ITN channel.For this direction had been awarded a merit award at Sumathi awards ceremony.In year 2011 co-produced a tele drama ‘Parana Rowma’ with Jayalath Manoratne,Dharmapriya Dias, Bimal Jayakody,Chandra Kaluarachchi, Jayantha Chandrasiri,Lucien Bulathsinhala portraying roles for which Ajith was awarded a special jury special award in Sumathi Tele awards 2011 for direction. Thereafter jointly directed a tele drama ‘Agni’ with Thilina Boralessa, where both were nominated jointly for the best director at Sumathi awards which was also a reward for hard work in a competitive field.Then did another tele drama “Handata Sethapumai” which has not yet telecast.

Ajith adds he has spent his time on the stage, Natya bus,directing tele dramas through which he had learnt a lot for him and family, living peacefully,in harmony with wife Kumudini Kotalawela three daughters family members, with people., love his motherland .In Jayalath Manoratne’s ‘Thala Mala Pipila” stage play there is a saying ‘one must not only be a good artiste but should become a good human being’.This is what Ajith Lokuge has also achieved. To educate young enthusiastic youngsters Ajith Lokuge with Kumara Thirimadura,Wasantha Vittachchi are to commence a ‘Natya Padam Malawak’ on the 27th August 2022 for three months, where the prime idea is to educate on acting and also how to teach them to become good human beings.

All fans and followers of Ajith Lokuge would wish him to be in good health and longevity and to be in the same inclination to serve the art as for his dire passion.

Sunil Thenabadu

e mail sthenabadu@hotmail.com

whatsapp 0061444533242