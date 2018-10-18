Be Real – Be You!

Story and pics by Marie Pietersz, Melbourne

Fathima Zeenath, young entrepreneur, title holder in the Miss Sri Lanka Australia Pageant in 2017 and owner of Style by Zee styling service and fashion event organiser is holding an inspiring styling and networking event to celebrate the uniqueness of women. She invites you to join her on the 10th November at The Manningham, 1 Thompsons Road, Bulleen, from 10 am to 3 pm where you will be inspired to celebrate your own uniqueness.

“When I tap in to the styling world, I find it so hard to find events that are inspiring and focus on feeling beautiful both inside and out. Keeping that in mind, I started to host styling events that inspire women and men to do better. This is so far the best styling collaboration I have put together and I am so looking forward to meeting you all at the event,” says Zeenath.

Most of the money from ticket sales will go towards supporting Make A Wish Australia, a charity partner she has chosen because she can identify with the charity’s mission of granting children’s wishes. She is reflective as she ponders on her mission for women.

“How many times as women have you been told to look a certain way, act a certain way, and be a certain way? But do you ever wonder what will happen if you don’t follow any of these rules and let your authenticity make you true to yourself?” Zeenath asks. “What will happen if you choose to look at your life story in a completely different way and start celebrating your own uniqueness? If you are one of those incredible people who wants to make this change, then this event is for you!”

Your ticket will include-

Inspirational talk by keynote speaker

Molina Swarup Asthana, is a respected Victorian lawyer and winner of the Victorian Multicultural Award for Excellence 2014-2016 and many other community awards for her work with the Indian community in Melbourne and women’s leadership. Molina will share her wisdom and inspire you to act on finding your true potential.

Inspiring and Educational Styling workshop

Lucy Owens is a woman with a great styling knowledge and has worked for international styling brands like Kathmandu, French Connection and Just Jeans. She will inspire you to upgrade your styling game for life.

Health and wellbeing workshop

Shavita Kotak has a great understanding of how to live a mindful life. She gave up her lucrative business role to find out her true alignment of life and will inspire you to live a happy and healthy life.

You will also have the opportunity to mingle with like-minded people and check out skin care products, have your photos taken by professional photographers, choose from a variety of food options from The Manningham, and even showcase your business merchandise.

For all enquiries, contact the Style by Zee team at

Zeenathzareen68@gmail.com

Text: 0469861542

Tickets are priced at $20 and also available through Eventbrite.

Style by Zee services include:

Motivational workshops

Styling and networking workshops

Styling and organising for fashion events

Personal styling / wardrobe upgrades.