Chappell Brothers’ Challenge Trophy – STC beat Prince Alfred’s College Adelaide by 3 wickets

STC registered their first win on tour as they beat Prince Alfred’s College (PAC) Adelaide, in their opening match of the Chappell Brothers’ Challenge Trophy, earlier today.

PAC won the toss and decided to bat first in this 50 over encounter. They were able to put up a respectable score of 179 all out in 49.1 overs, thanks to S. Bennett (81) and M. Thile (52). Shannon Fernando (4/23) was the pick of the bowlers for STC, ably supported by Tehan Schaffter (2/27).

STC chasing a victory target of 180, got across the line in 39.2 overs with 3 wickets to spare (184/7), with Kalana Perera top scoring (43) for the visitors, with Dulith Guneratne (25), Dellon Peiris (24*), Shalin de Mel (23) and Dilmin Ratnayake (20) making useful contributions.

Incidentally, the longest annual uninterrupted cricket encounter on record is the one between Prince Alfred’s College and St. Peter’s College played in Adelaide, Australia, that began one year before the inaugural Royal-Thomian match, played in 1879. The famous Chappell brothers — three of whom played Test cricket for Australia — attended Prince Alfred’s College.