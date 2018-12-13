“ALPHABETICALLY YOURS” SERIES 23 (W) – By Des Kelly

Always an “outlaw” in every sense of the word.

An extraordinary entertainer, as well. He owns an old acoustic guitar that he calls Trigger, a Martin N.20 style accoustic nylon string, his “baby”, which unfortunately, has taken a severe beating over the years of roaming around the World, with this Singer/Songwriter “Star” Willie Nelson, who, when he is not on tour, protects ” Trigger” in a bank vault, the reason being, that old and holey, it may be, but this particular instrument is worth a small fortune.

Willie Nelson first based is guitar-style on another famous guitarist, Django Reinhardt, but latterly had his acoustic guitar tranformed into a “electric- guitar”, thereby bringing out his own style into the Country Music World.

In “Alphabetically Yours”, especially for our readers and members of eLanka, I have picked out the very best version of a beautiful waltz (a favourite of mine as well), entitled

“I could waltz across Texas”(with you in my arms), a song, so very melodic and beautiful, done, Willie Nelson Style.

Ronny Milsap, another Country Singer follows Willie Nelson, agreeing with every word that Willie has just sung.

This is another fact about Country Music, that not too many folk realize. Ronny “carries-on” with more endearing phrases about the girl who Willie could waltz across Texas, with.

She must have been extra-special, not only to Willie, but also to Ronny, as he “croons” ” You’re the reason I’m living”

Eventually, she left BOTH of them, but that is another story

Ladies & Gentlemen, Boys & Girls, enjoy Willie and Ronny.

