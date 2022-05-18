Chicken Curry With Cashews & Coconut Milk-By Cosette Khoryati

2

-Add tomatoes, including juice, and cilantro or ground coriander and bring to a boil, then cover and simmer gently, stirring occasionally until chicken is cooked through, about 30 minutes.

-Pulse cashews in a food processor or electric coffee/spice grinder until very finely ground, then add to curry along with coconut milk and simmer gently, uncovered, stirring until sauce is thickened for about 5 minutes.

-Serve hot with basmati or jasmine rice.