Chicken Curry With Cashews & Coconut Milk-By Cosette Khoryati

Chicken Curry With Cashews & Coconut Milk 1

Source:Justapinch

This is probably the best curry I’ve made. Great taste and texture, very creamy and it has just the right amount of spices. Highly recommended, especially if you like cashews!!

Ingredients For Chicken Curry With Cashews & Coconut Milk

  • 1/4 c
    unsalted butter
  • 2 Tbsp
    vegetable oil
  • 1 md
    onion, finely chopped
  • 3 clove
    garlic, finely chopped
  • 1 Tbsp
    fresh ginger, peeled and finely chopped
  • 3 Tbsp
    curry powder or paste (i used madras curry powder)
  • 1 1/2 tsp
    salt
  • 1 tsp
    ground cumin
  • 1/2 tsp
    cayenne pepper (i used a pinch)
  • 8
    boneless skinless chicken thighs or breasts
  • 2 md
    fresh tomatoes, finely chopped (better if peeled)
  • 1/4 c
    fresh cilantro, chopped (i used 2 teaspoons ground coriander)
  • 3/4 c
    cashews (i used roasted cashews for better taste and color)
  • 1 (14 oz) can
    coconut milk

How To Make Chicken Curry With Cashews & Coconut Milk

  • 1 Heat butter and vegetable oil in a wide heavy pot over moderately low heat, then cook onions, garlic, and ginger, stirring until softened for about 5 minutes.
    -Add curry powder, salt, cumin, and cayenne and cook, stirring, 2 minutes.
    -Add chicken and cook, stirring to coat, 3 minutes.

  • 2

    -Add tomatoes, including juice, and cilantro or ground coriander and bring to a boil, then cover and simmer gently, stirring occasionally until chicken is cooked through, about 30 minutes.
    -Pulse cashews in a food processor or electric coffee/spice grinder until very finely ground, then add to curry along with coconut milk and simmer gently, uncovered, stirring until sauce is thickened for about 5 minutes.
    -Serve hot with basmati or jasmine rice.
  • 3
    **You can make the recipe without the chicken, just as a curry sauce or as a dip for naan or puri bread, amazing!

