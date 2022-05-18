Chicken Curry With Cashews & Coconut Milk-By Cosette Khoryati
Source:Justapinch
This is probably the best curry I’ve made. Great taste and texture, very creamy and it has just the right amount of spices. Highly recommended, especially if you like cashews!!
Ingredients For Chicken Curry With Cashews & Coconut Milk
1/4 cunsalted butter
2 Tbspvegetable oil
1 mdonion, finely chopped
3 clovegarlic, finely chopped
1 Tbspfresh ginger, peeled and finely chopped
3 Tbspcurry powder or paste (i used madras curry powder)
1 1/2 tspsalt
1 tspground cumin
1/2 tspcayenne pepper (i used a pinch)
8boneless skinless chicken thighs or breasts
2 mdfresh tomatoes, finely chopped (better if peeled)
1/4 cfresh cilantro, chopped (i used 2 teaspoons ground coriander)
3/4 ccashews (i used roasted cashews for better taste and color)
1 (14 oz) cancoconut milk
How To Make Chicken Curry With Cashews & Coconut Milk
1 Heat butter and vegetable oil in a wide heavy pot over moderately low heat, then cook onions, garlic, and ginger, stirring until softened for about 5 minutes.
-Add curry powder, salt, cumin, and cayenne and cook, stirring, 2 minutes.
-Add chicken and cook, stirring to coat, 3 minutes.
2-Add tomatoes, including juice, and cilantro or ground coriander and bring to a boil, then cover and simmer gently, stirring occasionally until chicken is cooked through, about 30 minutes.
-Pulse cashews in a food processor or electric coffee/spice grinder until very finely ground, then add to curry along with coconut milk and simmer gently, uncovered, stirring until sauce is thickened for about 5 minutes.
-Serve hot with basmati or jasmine rice.
**You can make the recipe without the chicken, just as a curry sauce or as a dip for naan or puri bread, amazing!