Conference on ‘World Peace Through Spirituality- by Ajith Wickramaratne

Presenters & Representatives of Religious Institutions of the Conference

Source:Dæhæna – Monthly e-Newsletter – Radio 4EB Sri Lankan Group – Brisbane

An international conference on the theme ‘World Peace Through Spirituality’ was successfully held at the Sri Lanka Buddhist Monastery (SLBM) on 26 May 2021, with the participation of over 100 delegates. This conference organised by SLBM under the leadership of Venerable Wattegama Dhammawasa Nayaka Thero, was a truly multicultural event with representatives from leading religions delivering speeches in the presence of a cross cultural audience. The delegates of the conference consisted of those representing Sri Lankan, Vietnamese , Thai and Tibetan Buddhist Temples as well as Hindu, Catholic and Islamic Institutions in Queensland.Leading Buddhist Monks from Sri Lanka, Singapore, USA and Canada joined the conference via Zoom. The Keynote address was delivered by Venerable Ajahn Brahmawamso Mahathera via Zoom who amongst other matters elaborated as to how we should inspire ourselves during the difficult times.