Stories Behind Names of Places in Sri Lanka: How Gileemale got its Name- by Dr. Nimal Sedera

Source:Dæhæna – Monthly e-Newsletter – Radio 4EB Sri Lankan Group – Brisbane

Gileemale is a village in the Ratnapura Assistant Government Agent (AGA) division. This is a village that is well known for the cultivation of betel. Chewing betel leaves was a common tradition among the people of the county and the betel leaves played a prominent role in the culture of the country. A sheaf of betel was offered to receive

people as a special mark of respect. This practice is carried on to date, and betel is offered as a respectful feature of invitation. For instance, even in modern Sri Lanka, wedding invitations to near and dear are done presenting betel. Betel plays a prominent role in spiritual and religious work in our country. “Deheth” is an important part of all

alms offered to the monks. In offerings to gods, betel forms an important part. Then in Ayurveda treatment, some medications are served wrapped in betel leaves. Further, in country life, chewing betel is an act of leisure and pleasure.



Sinhala language is rich in “Idioms”. “Gileemaleth etha datha suddo” meaning “that there are people with white teeth free from betel stains even in Gileemale”.

There are two stories linked to the formation of the name “Gileemale”. I hope to discuss only one story here.

It is linked to finding the pathway to “Sri Pada”, the Adam’s peak. According to the legends and history it was during the time of King Nissankamalla of Polonnaruwa, the foot print placed on the mountain top now called “Sri Pada” was discovered. The story is that the Angels were picking flowers from the King’s garden regularly to be offered to the Lord Buddha’s foot print on the mountain top. The guards caught the angels and they gave the information of the Lord Buddha”s footprint on the mountain top and pledged to drop flowers from the sky showing the pathway to the mountain top .

With this news the King immediately instructed the soldiers to follow the flowers and reach this holy place. They were at last successful in their tedious mission. In the area now known as Gileemale the soldiers found difficulty in detecting the dropped flowers as they were sunk into the wet ground. So the area where the flowers were sunk to the ground (mal giluna bima) was called “Gileemale”. It is recoded that later the King Nissanamalla himself climbed the mountain to venerate the footprint of the Lord Buddha.

Dr. Nimal Sedera

Dr. Nimal Sedera is a jounalist, poet, motivational speaker and an

author of 70 books.