Rohan Tissa Illangakoon – Family thank you note

(Rohan Tissa Illangakoon: 26/02/1951 – 10/05/2021)

The family of Rohan Tissa Illangakoon would like to thank everyone who sent cards, flowers, and kind expressions of sympathy shown following his sad passing. Your presence at the funeral and your support at this difficult time is very much appreciated and of great comfort to all of the family

Thank you

Wife Cynthia, son Kavan and daughter in law Shanika