2021 Queensland Battle of the Maroons

The winning team and their supporters

Source:Dæhæna – Monthly e-Newsletter – Radio 4EB Sri Lankan Group – Brisbane

Following cancellation of last year’s game due to COVID-19, the 10th annual Queensland Battle of the Maroons (QBoM) was held on Saturday, 8 May at Wolston Park Centenary Cricket Ground, Wacol. A crowd of more than 50 enjoyed a day of traditional Sri Lankan tunes, great food, and a cricket match of the highest calibre between Ananda and Nalanda, in what was no doubt a spectacular day to remember! After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Nalanda posted 136/9 in the allotted 35 overs. In a keenly contested chase, Ananda reached the target in 32.5 overs with 5 wickets to spare. For his 5/22 off 5 overs, including the first ever hattrick in a QBoM match, Vidu Jagoda Aarachchi from Ananda was judged the best bowler of the day. Meanwhile, for his unbeaten 72 runs and 2/26 off 7 overs, Ananda’s Rakith Senanayake was adjudicated the best batsman and man of the match.



With this result, the overall tally stands at 6-4 in favour of Nalanda after they had won the previous encounters in 2018 and 2019 in two very tight games. We thank all those who attended on the day and supported the event. Special thanks to Nalanda OBA of Queensland, sponsors, MC, match referees, umpires, scorers, groundsman and everyone else who contributed their time, expertise and labour to make this event a huge success.