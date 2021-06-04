Ranaviru Upahara Pooja- by Jayantha Pathikirikoale

Commemorating and invoking blessings to fallen Heroes (Soldiers, Sailors & Airmen plus STF & Police of Sri Lanka) who paid the Supreme Sacrifice and others who sacrificed their limbs to end the 30 year-long war, Ranaviru Pooja alms giving was held on Saturday, 24 May 2021 at the Forest Lake, Buddhist Temple in Queensland. The memorial was held under the auspices of the Sri Lanka ExServicemen and the Police Association of Queensland. This occasion was graced by the Patron and Hon. Consul for Sri Lanka in Queensland, Mr Anton Swan, OAM.

Jayantha Pathikirikoale

Sri Lanka Ex Servicemen and Police Association