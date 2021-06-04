A NEW BOOK RELEASE- BY Dr. Raj Aseervatham

(Suitable for Business Leaders and Management Students) Leading Tomorrow: How Effective Leaders Change

Paradigms, Build Responsible Brands, and Transform Employees Publisher: Routledge CRC Press Available from Leading Book Stores This book examines what it takes for the business leaders of tomorrow to meet rapidly evolving societal expectations. As investors, customers, employees, communities, and governments begin

to re-imagine how successful organisations should behave, tomorrow’s leaders are being called to meet newer, and higher, levels of accountability.

Tracing the evolution of societal expectations, catalysed by factors such as the spectre of climate change, the ascendancy of human rights, and the rise of social media and societal interconnectivity, the narrative illustrates the trajectory that our societal ecosystem is already mapping out for us. This book guides the reader through the reasons why change is inescapable,and how successful leaders might ignite the cultural transformation in themselves, their employees, and their organisations to keep their institutions relevant and valuable to society today and tomorrow. Raj has more than 30 years’ experience in private industry and consulting, as well as some early government experience. He has worked across a broad range of sectors in the United States, South America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. His qualifications include

a Ph.D. in engineering and an MBA majoring in international projects. He is a professional non-executive board director and consultant, with a governance focus on authentic, ethical, societally-