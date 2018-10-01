“Connect with 2nd Connection” by Des Kelly

Just received this 1st class video from the superb band

2nd Connection c/w Vocalist Chandimal & undoubtedly beautiful Sri Lankan lasses doing the “baila” as it should be done. My good friend Maxie Gerreyn sent this to me, so thank you Maxie. I did make a comment that this “baila- session would be featured on eLanka shortly, so here goes.

The actual song is a very well-known baila, a rather lengthy version of it, sung & danced in the inimitable baila fashion, but done extremely well. Everyone, Sri Lankan knows that when such a “session” is started at a dance, party, or any other social gathering, the band involved, has to carry-on, for at least 10 minutes so that all the one-eyed baila dancers get their fill, on the dance floor. This is very important. No baila-dancer wants to resume their seats after 3 minutes of baila music.