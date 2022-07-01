DailyFT and Skanda Applaud the Khettarama Fans Yellow Gesture- by Michael Roberts

S. Skandakumar

The recent support and solidarity of our cricket fans throughout the T20 and One Day series, that inspired our youthful national team to great heights may well go down in history as unprecedented.

The fact that it came at the most challenging time ever in their own personal lives spoke volumes for their love for the game and our talented youth.

Their sincere acknowledgement of the role of Australia in the advancement of our cricket since attaining Test status in 1982, reflected a nation’s gratitude.

As we struggle out of the worst-ever economic crisis experienced since Independence, let us together usher in a new era, and embrace the values that have made Australia the nation it is, through equality, mutual respect, and the rigid application of the Rule of Law where no one is above it.

May God bless our beautiful country and all her people.

The writer was the Assistant Secretary of Sri Lanka Cricket in 1982-1988, Secretary in 1989-1992:

A NOTE from Michael Roberts, 30 June 2022:

Somasunadaran Skandhakumar played cricket for Royal College and evensecufed the “Best Performance Award at the Royal-Thomian match in 1966. He layed for the Tamil Union in the 1960s and 1970s and was sufficiently skilled to compete at the highest level — only untimely illness preventing his inclusion in the pathbreaking squad that toured England to participate in the World Cup in 1975.

He took up the task of serving as a TV commentator in the 1980s. I was in Sri Lanka on academic research in 1981 when the Australians toured the land that year. I will never forget the scenario when Skandha interviewed the captain Kim Hughes on the Oval grounds after Australia had been undermined by Lalith Kaluperuma and company. Skanda simply ran a coach and horses through the excuses trotted out by Hughes.

Skandhakumar then went on to become an integral and useful member of the BCCSL in the 1990s …. and a purposeful High Commissioner in Australia subsequently in 2015.

ALSO NOTE

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Somasunadaran_Skandakumar

