NSW GOVERNMENT CONNECTS NEWCOMERS WITH NEW OPPORTUNITIES IN REGIONAL COMMUNITIES

Migrants and refugees are being offered new opportunities to resettle in regional communities, thanks to the NSW Government’s Growing Regions of Welcome (GROW) Program.

Officially launching today, the NSW GROW pilot program is a $3 million investment by the NSW Government, which is helping new migrants and refugees in Western Sydney find new opportunities in the Murray and Riverina regions.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said vibrant communities like Leeton and Walla Walla offer excellent lifestyle and employment opportunities.

”These regional communities have a long history of welcoming people from all walks of life with open arms, particularly newcomers to Australia who want to build a better life for their families in our great state,” Mr Toole said.

“Regional NSW offers unique lifestyle and employment opportunities, as well as infrastructure and services that makes these communities the perfect place to live and raise a family.”

Minister for Multiculturalism Mark Coure said the program is about enabling newcomers to make an informed choice by showcasing the opportunities available in these communities.

“This is especially the case for refugees who may be unfamiliar with what our great multicultural state offers ,” Mr Coure said.

“The NSW GROW program provides avenues for people to find a home, work and connect with the communities in the Murray and Riverina.”

One of NSW GROW’s regional Backbone Coordinators is a refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo who settled in regional NSW and is now helping others do the same.

As part of the program, Western Sydney Regional Employment Hub will provide a gateway between participants and employers, and will help migrants and refugees make informed decisions about relocating and help facilitate the move.

NSW Coordinator General for Settlement Professor Peter Shergold added that the program harnesses and enables newcomers’ social and economic contributions to areas such as the Murray and Riverina regions.

“Resettlement allows regional Australia to benefit from the skills, aspirations and entrepreneurship of people when they come to live in Australia,” Professor Shergold said.

For more information about the NSW GROW program and to take part, visit multicultural.nsw.gov.au/nsw-grow.

Alex Bernhardt | Deputy Premier | 0448 203 742

Scott Hodder | Minister Coure | 0455 094 282