Demise of Chinka Thenabadu Formerly Of DHL Oman & Demise of Gamini Gunawardena Former Charge D’Affaire’s Oman – by Perry & Yas

Yasmin & I were saddened to learn the demise of our Dear jovial and humorous friend Chinka Thenabadu. He was well known to us as a Saxophonist since the late Sixties practicing in the neighborhood in Mt Lavinia.

His loss has been felt by many and condolences are being posted in Facebook including a touching and emotional message in the Muscat 80’s Page and reproduced below

We also recently learnt that Mr Gamini Gunawardena the First Charge C’ Affair’s of Oman had passed away in USA about a year and a half ago. We would appreciate if anyone could send us the coordinates of his Family – Perry & Yas

OBITUARY

It is with a heavy heart that I write this message to inform you of the passing away of our dear friend Chinka Thenabadu. As most of you would know Chinka was a joyful person to be around. He was so witty and brought out laughter with his one liners and tall stories. He entertained us with his mastery at playing the saxophone too. He will be missed by all those who were close to him. May his soul rest in peace.

To celebrate his life I am posting some photos from our days in Muscat.