Dimuth to lead Sri Lanka in Test Series against West Indies – Sunil Thenabadu (Sports editor – eLanka)

Opener Dimuth Karunaratne sans any surprise has been preserved as the captain to lead Sri Lanka for the two-test series against West Indies which is scheduled to begin from November 21 at the Galle Cricket Stadium.Both Tests are scheduled to be played at The Galle International Cricket Stadium

The national selectors who are strongly contemplating on young talent have elected newcomers in dashing batsmen Charith Asalanka, Kamil Mishara, and leg spinner Suminda Lakshan and seamer Chamika Gunesekara based on their domestic performance to reinforce the team which was not performing well in the recent past. The other highlight of this squad is that there are ten specialised batsmen, two all-rounders and four spin bowlers while six fast bowlers are drafted in to keep the options wide open for selection.

The batting department is spearheaded by the skipper Dimuth Karunaratne himself will have services of some fruitful in form young players of the calibre of Charith Asalanka and Pathum Nissanka ( who holds a record of scoring a Test ton against the WI on debut ) who proved their competences in the recent past conduct in burden circumstances. The other senior players and former captains Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal too are included in the squad. Two recently spotted left arm spinners Lasith Embuldeniya and Praveen Jayawickrama is likely to vanguard the spin department in track which is likely to be conducive for spin bowlers in a typical Galle track. The seam bowling department has many possibilities to pick from Suranga Lakmal the senior statesman leading the way with four other experienced campaigners viz.,Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera,Vishwa Fenando and Lahiru Kumara.

The Test squad- Dimuth Karunaratne (Capt), Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Minod Banuka, Kamil Mishara, Roshen Silva, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Praveen Jayawickrema, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lakshan Sandakan, Suminda Lakshan, Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando,Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Chamika Gunesekara.

The schedule of matches scheduled are as below:

14th to 17th November Practice match in Colombo

21st to 25th November First Test at the Galle International Cricket Stadium

29th November to 3rd December 2nd Test same venue