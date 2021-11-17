Ranjani Jayakody, elected new Netball President – by Sunil Thenabadu (Sports editor – eLanka)

Photo Source: Sri Lanka Sports ( https://www.srilankasports. com/2021/11/16/ranjani- jayakody-to-control-sri-lanka- netball/ )

Ranjani Jayakody the Chief Secretary of the Sabaragamuwa Provincial Council was elected the President of the Sri Lanka Netball Federation at the election held on the 16th at the Sports Ministry Auditorium.

The Director General of Sports Amal Edirisooriya has confirmed elected officials at this contest which was finally ended with a one-sided affair as the main opposition party headed by President candidate MP Kokila Gunawardena and their team made objection to this election and moved out. They will pursue courts backing in this respect.

Ranjani Jayakody the former Director General of Sports from Matale said “we were very keen to contest but unfortunately opponent party main candidates last minute took a judgment not to participate for this election. We came here to promote Netball are equipped to take up this challenge and invite all to join hands to develop the game,” said the newly elected President. Meanwhile, Kumudini Gomes from Western Province was elected as Secretary while Sanjeewani Wanasinghe (Mercantile Services), S. Aneetha (Jaffna) and V.D T Sumitha of Government services were elected as Treasurer, Assistant Secretary, and Assistant Treasurer respectively.