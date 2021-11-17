Queen’s Tower – alluring colonial legacy in Delft Island

By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Located in Delft Island approximately 30 kilometers off the west coast of the Jaffna Peninsula, Delft Island (also known as Neduntivu or Neduntheeve meaning Long Island or Large Island) is the second largest island in Sri Lanka with a history spanning over a thousand years dating to the period of the *Chola Dynasty.

Initially occupied by the Chola Dynasty, the Portuguese and the Dutch in the 17th century and thereafter by the British, Delft Island is a stark contrast to the landscape of the mainland Sri Lanka, a unique and extraordinary place. The Island is abundant with colonial legacy. There is also a *Baobab tree in the Island, one of the several Baobab trees in Sri Lanka brought to *Ceylon by the seafaring Arab traders and regarded as the longest-lived tree species on earth.

Among the colonial remnants, the Queen’s Tower also known as ‘Quindah Tower’ by the Dutch is one of the most alluring lighthouses in Sri Lanka, a colonial remnant situated in Delft Island to signal the ships sailing the seas. A landmark of a bygone era as well as a lighthouse that has served to warn mariners of dangerous shallows including perilous rocky coasts and assisted in guiding vessels safely in and out of harbors, Queen’s Tower is an icon in Delft Island. According to historical sources, during the Colonial Era, the Tower had been utilized as a lighthouse or navigation point by the Dutch as well as the British. Fire had been set at the bottom to create a vacuum forcing air upwards and its light had been passed through the chimney-like tube of the Tower to the top where sailors were able to see light from distance to serve as a beacon for ships, especially on dark and stormy nights. Delft Island has been occupied by the Portuguese, Dutch and British Colonials since the 16th century.

During the Dutch Colonial Era, they had named this island as Delft Island, whereas during the Portuguese Colonial Era, the Island had been known as “Ilha das Vascas” (meaning the island of cows), thereafter as “Ilha das Cavallos” (meaning Island of Horses) as the Island had been utilized as a ground for rearing cattle and horses. At present too, the Island is well-known known for its herds of feral horses also known as wild horses that roam its coastal plains, descendants of Arabian stallions that had been bred in the Island for horse trade with India.

Delft Island is predominantly inhabited by approximately 5,000 people, Christians and Hindu Tamils who engage in fishing, producing dried fish, rearing cattle, poultry and engaged in cottage industries based on Palmyra Tree (Borassus flabellifer) products.

Delft Island can only be reached through a ferry service. Daily a ferry leaves the Kurikkaduwan Pier, located in close proximity to Jaffna. The Sri Lanka Navy also operates one round-trip service a day, leaving to Delft Island at 9.00 a.m. and returning to Kurikkaduwan Pier at 2:30 p.m. Although, these ferries are able to hold a maximum of 100 passengers, preference is given to Delft residents. The ferry service is monitored by the Sri Lanka Navy and is operated at an affordable rate. There is also a free ferry service operated by the Road Development Authority (RDA) of Sri Lanka.

At present, Delft Island is a popular tourist attraction, especially visited by a large number of Dutch travelers.

Tips for traveling to Delft Island:

Take note of the timetables of the ferry service as it is the only way of traveling to and from Delft Island.

As the weather in the Island is hot and humid, it is necessary to carry bottles of water during the journey.

It is advisable to wear a cap, use sun protection cream as well as use mosquito or any insect repellent when visiting the Island.

Anuradhapura Kingdom – Anuradhapura is a major city in Sri Lanka (former Ceylon), the capital of Anuradhapura District. Anuradhapura was one of the ancient capitals of Sri Lanka and is famous for its well-preserved ruins of Sri Lankan civilization. Founded in the 4th century, Anuradhapura was the capital of Sri Lanka until the beginning of the 11th century. Anuradhapura is considered sacred to Buddhists and there are monasteries, stupas within an area of 40 square kilometers. Situated approximately 205 kilometers north of Colombo, Anuradhapura was declared as the “Sacred City of Anuradhapura” and a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1982.

Ceylon – Sri Lanka gained Independence from British Colonials in 1948. In 1972, Ceylon became a republic within the Commonwealth and Ceylon was thereafter known as Sri Lanka.

Chola Dynasty – A Tamil dynasty in Southern India, one of the longest-ruling dynasties in world history. According to scholars, the Chola Dynasty had been established by the 3rd century BCE. Initially, the Cholas had invaded the *Anuradhapura Kingdom in 993 AD and absorbed the Kingdom to the Chola Empire of Southern India.

Image courtesy – Life Online

