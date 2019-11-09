Dish hopper night – Video by Dr. Harold Gunatillake
Hoppers attract Sri Lankans’ globally. It was a staple food originated in Kerala called “appam”. The main ingredients in the batter are coconut milk, rice flour, yeast, water and sugar. It is kept overnight to ferment and the batter would be ready. This Hopper Nite was organised by Manjula, the owner of “Dish” restaurant in Glebe, Sydney. Filmed by Dr. Harold Gunatillake.
HOPPER NITE
Organised by Manjula, owner of “Dish” Restaurant In Glebe, Sydney.
Held at Don Moore Community Centre on
The 8th. November 2019
Well attended event
Dr. Harold Gunatillake
Website: www.doctorharold.com
