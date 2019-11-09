





Dish hopper night – Video by Dr. Harold Gunatillake

Hoppers attract Sri Lankans’ globally. It was a staple food originated in Kerala called “appam”. The main ingredients in the batter are coconut milk, rice flour, yeast, water and sugar. It is kept overnight to ferment and the batter would be ready. This Hopper Nite was organised by Manjula, the owner of “Dish” restaurant in Glebe, Sydney. Filmed by Dr. Harold Gunatillake.

HOPPER NITE

Organised by Manjula, owner of “Dish” Restaurant In Glebe, Sydney.

Held at Don Moore Community Centre on

The 8th. November 2019

Well attended event

Please share the video

Dr. Harold Gunatillake

Website: www.doctorharold.com





