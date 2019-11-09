







“S.O.S” – By Des Kelly

A simple distress signal, “SAVE OH SAVE” used generally as a Naval exercise, when a ship is in trouble, has come into mind with the tragic news, just to hand, that two lives have been lost, with another seven persons now missing, due to the worst bushfire emergencies that this Country has ever faced, at the moment, both in Queensland & New South Wales.

The Government of Scott Morrison is doing everything possible to help, with the Prime Minister making himself available for several television interviews, promising to do whatever he can financially, to ease the burdens of literally thousands of Farmers & Country-folk involved.

I need not go into details on this “Breaking Bushfire Crisis”, as I am certain that everyone in Australia would be fully aware of the present situation by now. As I said, the Government is doing it’s very best, the Fire-fighters are also giving their all, working day & night, practically non-stop, the Premiers of the affected areas as well, doing their very best to give aid where needed, and we have to marvel at the resilience of these “Country-folk” who have been through these tragic conditions, many times before, losing their homes, their livestock, pets, & sometimes their entire properties in the process.

The main reason for this article, especially to all the members and readers of eLanka is this. We Sri Lankan/ Aussies have to remember that it was Australia who accepted us, as migrants when we, for whatever reason it was, had to leave our Motherland. Other Countries also did, but, at the moment, it is Australia that is in diabolical trouble and, as Sri Lankan/Aussies, it is up to us to “lend a hand”, wherever possible. Even if it isn’t financially, most of us would have SOMETHING, unwanted furniture, new clothes, possibly stored away and not used, discarded childrens’ toys, etc., etc., that we could sell, and forward the money to aid our fellow-Aussies in their plight. I am sure that they would have done the same, as I believe they did, when Lanka went through the tsunami for example. Through modern technology, selling “stuff” on the Internet is as simple as advertising whatever we have, for this very worthwhile charity, on “Market-Place”, or perhaps some other such Avenue. In a situation such as this, every extra dollar counts, and although I am also certain that these Aussies will not come out, begging bowls in hand, they are far too resilient, it is up to us to help them anonymously.

Here’s hoping that my message is read and acted upon, by our many readers. This is my S.O.S. to all my friends.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.