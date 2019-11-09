Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs – Joint Media Release – Grants available to help bring communities together through sport [SEC=UNCLASSIFIED]









Senator the Hon Richard Colbeck

Minister for Aged Care and Senior Australians

Minister for Youth and Sport

The Hon David Coleman MP

Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural

Affairs

MEDIA RELEASE

8 November 2019

Grants available to help bring communities together through sport

Almost $20 million is now available to help communities promote social inclusion and improve health outcomes through sport.

The Morrison Government’s Driving Social Inclusion through Sport and Physical Activity grants program is open for applications from not-for-profit organisations including local community groups, sporting clubs and local government entities.

The program is part of the Government’s $71 million investment in social cohesion initiatives to build stronger communities.

Minister for Youth and Sport, Richard Colbeck said the grants will also contribute to the Government’s plan to make Australia the world’s most active sporting nation. “Playing sport and engaging in physical activity is great for our physical and mental health, so we want to make sure more Aussies get more active, more often,” Minister Colbeck said. “Our Government’s national Sport 2030 plan is to make Australia the world’s most active sporting nation, and to do that we need everyone joining in.

“We have also invested $190 million to grassroots sporting infrastructure to encourage female participation, because everyone should feel welcome at their local sporting club.” Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs, David Coleman, said getting involved in sport was a great way for migrants to build connections, improve English language skills and feel more at home.

“Sport plays an important role in the lives of so many Australians and is a great way to bring communities together and strengthen Australia’s multicultural successes,” Minister Coleman said.

“So many of our greatest athletes have migrated to Australia, and the achievements in sport of people of all backgrounds is a key part of the Australian story.

“We want everyone to feel welcome to join in at our local sporting clubs and it is important we provide a helping hand for people to get involved.”

The grants are open to applications from not-for-profit organisations including local community organisations, sporting organisations and local government entities and are available assist the following community groups get involved in sport and recreational

activities:

 newly arrived migrants and refugees;

 people with a physical or mental disability;

 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people; and

 Women.

Eligible activities include, but are not limited to:

 engaging with community organisations to deliver sport and physical activity projects;

 coaching clinics to teach sports skills and techniques;

 participation in local sports competitions;

 instruction in exercise and physical activity classes delivered by qualified instructors;

 research and data collection; and

 recruitment and engagement of translators required to deliver the activities.

Further information about the Driving Social Inclusion through Sport and Physical Activity Grant Opportunity (GO2645) is available from the GrantConnect website.