Dr kumar rupesinghe passed away on february 19, 2022 in colombo, sri lanka

Dr. Kumar Rupesinghe passed away at his home in Colombo on February 19, 2022. Husband of Marit, father of Anja and Natasja. Son of Dr. Leslie Rupesinghe and Olga Perera. Brother of the late Ajith Rupesinghe, Pravin and Sonali Perera. Funeral arrangements are pending. A Memorial Ceremony will be held at a later date.

A Tribute to Kumar

My cousin Kumar Rupesinghe’s life was emblematic of the values that are so fundamental to our family and

very much needed around the world today. He worked tirelessly for peace and for human rights in Sri Lanka as

well as in other parts of the world. His work encompassed social justice, equity and dignity for ALL. He was a

prolific writer and editor of many academic journals. He chaired several organizations and NGO’s to help bring

attention to global conflicts, in addition he was an august member of many boards around the world and was in the company of distinguished persons, such as Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Jimmy Carter, to name just a few.

He was a devoted husband to Marit and his two accomplished and beautiful daughters, Anja and Natasja.

As the oldest cousin in our family, from my father’s side (Jim Wanigatunga), he was larger than life (to me, anyway)

and commanded respect from all the other cousins. We would have arguments, quarrels and heated discussions,

all in the name of family fun. In our adult years, he was a role model to all of us.

I will miss him…..may he Rest In Peace.

Varini de Silva-Wanigatunga

