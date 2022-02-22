SL Drummer Joyous Jo Joe Paiva at MCG T20 Aust vs Sri Lanka Final Encounter – by Joe Paiva

Mage Kirilee! Lasana Kirilee!

Suvada Kirlee!

Sudu Tharuna Kirilee!

Sri Lanka’s young guns disected the mighty Aussies, with surgical precision at the MCG on Sunday evening 5th and final T20 encounter.

When Pathum Nissaka was run out after a valiant dive to get over the line. Kusal Mendis stepped to the plate. Didn’t he take the bowling attack apart with consummate ease.

How sweet it was. World T20 cricket 2021 champion’s pride and joy was bruised.

Ape Kollo Vasai!

Yakada Bola Dayketa Palai!

Enne Malli..Enne Malli …Nakitalaa. !

Enne Naggi ! Enne Naggi!

Carikelaa!

Rope a rope. Float like a butterfly! …Sting like a bee.

The Sri Lannkan despora in Melbourne, spontaneously broke out in song ” Namo Namo Matha… Ape Sri Lanka……”

It was very emotional. A sea of national flags waved in the barmy electrically charged evening, including one large lonely St Peter’s College …( Blue, Whirte & Gold) flag bearer, Joe Paiva.

All Sri Lankan’s men, women and children rose punching the air in jubilation and joy as one. There was a mighty roar of the Singahaya ( Lion).

Almost all Sri Lankans including children , wore the Sri Lanka cricket Tee shirt…bright deep blue and glowing deep yellow. Prior to the game at the bus, rail stations an army of unmistakable Sri,Lankan ardent supporters walked to the MCG. Families, teenagers & children as young as 3, all attired in SL tee shirts. Faces painted in SL colours. It was a delight to witness these children supporting their mother land without being shy or embarrassed

of their proud, rich heritage,culture & beautiful island nation, the pearl of the Indian Ocean (little south of India.).

There was a celebratory, traditional infectious Baila beat / drumming, dancing following the mighty win . The Lion roars tonight.

Kindergarden & Primary school children dancing with their parents to the infectious Baila drums.

I suspected that many wouldn’t go to school on Monday morning. ” Sickie”. as we would say Down Under the sunburnt country and swiping plains.

Joe Paiva

Adelade

I am die hard cricket addict, specially Cricket Sri Lanka. I travelled by coach from Adelaide to attend the two games in Melbourne. I enjoyed the warm embracing hospitality of my classmates of yesteryear, namely the Deckkers Parsons and Van Sandens going back 60 years at St Peter’s College, Colombo ( Bambalawatte boy). They fed and watered me, opened their warm, inviting homes in the true Sri Lankan ubiquitous tradition. Fine food, amber liquid cheer, excellent, close knit comaradry, hilarious narratives of school boy days, jokes and lighthearted banter.

I was pleased as punch and floored, to see a lonely large St Peter’s College Blue, White & Gold flag held high, unfurled, glory to the sky. In the stands of the the G.

Wild horses could not hold me back from getting to the owner of the my beloved College flag. You would see me in the crowd, flag raised and waving furiously when winning run was scored. We were home with heads held high.

The College flag would no doubt, warm the cockles of our Elanka, Chief Editor’s, extraordinaire Des Kelly ( Old Perterite) heart. He does a phenominal service of love for elanka in Australia. Congratulations Sir . Sir Des Kelly.