







Dr. NIMALI MUNASINGHE – granted scholarship: By Quintus de Zylva

Dr. NIMALI has been offered a Monash scholarship to do a PhD in Epidemiology and Preventive Medicine at the Faculty of Medicine , Nursing and Health Services at the Alfred Hospital.

Dr. Nimali has supported AuSLMAT in the work we have done at general medical clinics with Dr. Erosha Amarasena at the Beralihela dispensary in Tissamaharama.

Her PhD supervisor will be Dr. Gerard O’Reilly of the Alfred Hospital. Gerard helped set up the Accident and Emergency Service at the Karapitiya hospital soon after the tsunami. Professor Pilane Ariyananda was the Professor of Medicine at the Karapitiya hospital at the time of the Boxing Day tsunami when the medical team from Melbourne arrived in Sri Lanka to assist in the recovery.

AuSLMAT have since made over twenty visits to southern Sri Lanka and Batticaloa. Our next medical mission will be in 2020 when we will do general medical clinics at Hakmana-Matara , Beralihela and the Provincial hospital at Kirinde in addition to visits to Karapitiya and Batticaloa. We welcome anyone interested in joining us in the 2020 medical mission.