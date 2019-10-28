Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter: October 2019 4th edition: Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter: October 2019 4th edition: Sri Lankans in Australia

Newly appointed Consul General of Sri Lanka in Sydney assumes duties

“THE WHIPS ARE OUT” – By Des Kelly

Lasith Malinga returns to captain Sri Lanka in Australia T20 series

Launch party – “KUKULAS” Restaurants, newly opened in Parramatta, Sydney, and Canberra – video by Harold Gunatillake

INAS Global Games – Sri Lankan Athletes in Queensland Australia with Anton Swan – Hon. Consul for Sri Lanka in Queensland Australia

Prime Minister – Transcript – Address, Australian Migration and Settlement Awards – Canberra, ACT – Wednesday 23 October 2019

“THE SALT OF THE EARTH” – By Des Kelly

Exercise may prevent, and treatment made easier with Cancer – Good advice by Harold Gunatillake

Waterfront Estate – Sri Lanka – Complete that long-delayed project in the inspiring freshness of Sri Lanka’s country air

