





INAS Global Games – Sri Lankan Athletes in Queensland Australia with Anton Swan – Hon. Consul for Sri Lanka in Queensland Australia

Anton Swan : Hon Consul for Sri Lanka in Queensland, Australia had the opportunity yesterday to call on the Hotel where The three Sri Lankan Athletes were staying with some of the Officials. They were here to participate for INAS Global Games About thousand athletes attended from all parts of the World.

These Games were for the Intellectual Impaired and was Hosted By the City of Brisbane.

The photos attached show that one of the Athletes won 2 Silver and 2 Bronze Medals for Sri Lanka a proud moment for our Country.

Some of our Community Members have been very supportive helping The Athletes with Transport and Meals also Raised some Funds to Support them during their stay here.

Anton Swan takes this opportunity Thank everybody who was so generous in giving their time and their Contribution towards making these Athletes Welcome.






