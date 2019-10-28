Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka – October 2019 – Vol: 4 – This Week’s Events + Sponsors & Advertisers of eLanka

eLanka – October 2019 – Vol: 4 – This Week’s Events + Sponsors & Advertisers of eLanka

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

Operation Hope: Celebration Luncheon – Sunday 27th October 2019 (Melbourne event)

Bridging Lanka presents Trivia and Games themed ‘Jailbreak’ (Melbourne event)

FOUNDATION SUPPORTING A NATIONAL TRAUMA SERVICE IN SRI LANKA INC. – 8th Annual General Meeting 2019

Annual General meeting of the S.Thomas’ College Old Boys’ Association, New South Wales Branch Inc – Sunday 27 October 2019 (Sydney event)

An Evening with Kukulas (Sydney event)

MEMORIES OF FRIDAY NIGHTS @SPOONS

GILLETTE T20 INTERNATIONAL SRI LANKA VS AUSTRALIA

Gold Coast Sri Lankans Associations Inc, Presents Cold Coast xmas Dinner Dance

