eLanka Newsletter: October 2019 2nd edition: Sri Lankans in Australia

Farewell Dinner to ever popular Hon. Lal Wickrematunge Please enjoy and share

“UNITED, WE STAND, DIVIDED, WE FALL” – By Des Kelly

Watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2019 – T20 Cricket Highlights

Watch Australia vs Sri Lanka Womens Cricket ODI Series 2019

HALGOLLA PLANTATION HOME – the unique sri lankan experience – October 2019

SARALANGA 2019 – 28 Years of Creativity

Arith Cooray Making a Round Trip of Australia on a Push Bicycle – By Jayantha Weerasekera

Health & Views – October 2019 1st issue – By Harold Gunatillake

SRI LANKA NEWS (SEPTEMBER 2019) – Compiled by Victor Melder.

